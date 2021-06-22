Football Transfer News Latest: Fans React As Ex-Milan Star Joins Inter Milan For Free

Turkey's midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is reportedly set to join city rivals Inter Milan on a free transfer after he rejected a contract extension with AC Milan. Calhanoglu will undergo a medical in Milan on Tuesday before signing a three-year contract with the Serie A champions. Here is the football transfer news latest pertaining to the Hakan Calhanoglu contract at Inter Milan as fans are upset with the Hakan Calhanoglu salary.

Football transfer news latest: Hakan Calhanoglu contract details at Inter Milan

According to Sky Sports in Italy, Hakan Calhanoglu snubbed AC Milan for Inter Milan because Inter reportedly offered him a more lucrative contract. As per the Hakan Calhanoglu salary details at Inter Milan, the Turkish midfielder is expected to receive a three-year deal worth £4.3 million-plus bonuses. The 27-year-old was also linked with several Premier League teams as well as Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. The Turkish midfielder will now return to Milan on Monday for his medical after his national side's early exit from Euro 2020. Turkey failed to score a single point against Italy, Wales and Switzerland.

Hakan Calhanoglu is set to join Inter from AC Milan! His current contract will expire next week and he’ll sign with Inter until June 2024 - Hakan will refuse AC Milan contract extension bid. 🚨🇹🇷



Medicals expected to be completed tomorrow. @DiMarzio @ManuBaio #Inter #ACMilan — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2021

Hakan Calhanoglu stats at AC Milan

Hakan Calhanoglu, who joined AC Milan from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017, has been incredibly impressive since his move to the Serie A. The Turkish midfielder has scored four goals and registered 10 assists in Italy's top division this season to help AC Milan finish second in the league and qualify for Champions League after a seven-year absence. Inter Milan fans will hope that Calhanoglu will deliver performances of the same level at his new club this season.

Inter Milan transfer news: Hakan Calhanoglu Inter Milan deal crucial to fill the gap left by Christian Eriksen

Inter Milan will need to fill the gap left by Christian Eriksen in the midfield after the Denmark attacker unexpectedly suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest during his national side's opening Euro 2020 fixture. Hence, it is unclear whether the Danish playmaker will ever return to football again as several doctors are likely to advise him against doing so. Even if Eriksen were to return to Simone Inzaghi's side in the upcoming season, it is likely to take a while before he finally does so. Fans can also expect more Inter Milan transfer news during this window as the Serie A champions will need to bolster their squad if they want to better their chances of defending their title next season.

Fans confused by Hakan Calhanoglu contract details as AC Milan midfielder joins city rivals Inter Milan on free transfer

So how much milan pay to leverkusen for hakan and his salary until now? Compared to how much inter pay hakan wage for 3 year and commision.?

Loss for milan or not is what you think..the fact that inter don't pay anything to milan is a win for inter — andykapau (@andykapau) June 22, 2021

Milan signed him with transfer fee €23m according to transfermarkt and paid €10m net in salary for 4 years, total €33m spent.. in fact either if hakan performs well or not inter could try to sell him next year rite? it's not free but it could be a potential profit 🤷‍♂️ — 레자 (@intereza) June 22, 2021

cont...he's a much better player a much better investment, but one that's costing Atletico Madrid 58m euros in total (fee, salary over 5 years). Even if we consider the way you mention Hakan's cost as being close to 30m, it's a significantly cheaper deal with similar production. — Inter Milan Club NW (@InterClubNW) June 21, 2021

Talking about cutting costs and then you give Hakan 5mil?! If I was an Inter player I would never agree to cut my salary, never! — El Mate Vecino fan club 🏆 (@CrazyPerisic14) June 21, 2021

Image Credits: Hakan Calhanoglu/Instagram