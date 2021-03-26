Football Without Offside Rule? Dutch Legend Van Basten Has Incredible Demand!

Marco van Basten has suggested that the offside rule should be completely scrapped soon. Van Basten's hate for the offside rule was visible since 2017 as the Former AC Milan star shared across his plans to play football without the offside rule during his stint as the technical director at FIFA. Since then the Dutch legend has been an advocate of playing football without the offside rule as he believes that removal of the rule will make football 'more spectacular'.

Marco van Basten explains his football without offside rule ideology

The former Ajax star spoke with Sky Sports during an interview in which he shared his beliefs and went as far as to say that the offside law is 'not a good rule'. Mentioning his curiosity regarding the offside rule, the 56-year-old revealed how he is convinced that it is not a good rule. Urging for a trial to play football without the rule, the former AC Milan star insisted that football is also possible without the offside rule and goes on to add how he is convinced that the word's most popular game will be better without the rule.

The 56-year-old added how football is a fantastic game and spoke how he feels that we have to do much to make it better, and more spectacular, interesting, exciting and how the stakeholders in the game will have to work on that. He also goes on to speak about how all the teams would adopt the new law if the offside rule is taken away and shared how they will find a way of playing without the rule.

Van Basten adds that a team's defence will drop deeper if they take away the offside rule which will result in the opponent team finding it hard to get behind a team. It will result in the teams calling out their opponents while they will be afraid of their opponents getting behind their defence.

Speaking on the offensive implications if the offside rule is scrapped, the former Netherlands national football team star added that teams can always have one or two players high up the pitch to whom they can get the ball and pass the forwards in the opposition's half.

Expressing his thoughts on how people have often complained about offside, Marco van Basten spoke about how fans will have a lot fewer problems if there is no offside rule. He goes on to add how teams will find other solutions for the new rule and go on to play a good game that will be spectacular as it is, and without this bad rule.