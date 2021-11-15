Footballer Booked For Showing Off 'skills' During Match; Netizens Say 'end Of Joga Bonito'

Brazilian Serie A side Internacional's midfielder Mauricio was shown a yellow card during his side's 2-1 win over Athletico PR. However, the reason behind Mauricio's booking was not a tackle or a foul but rather for deciding to do a few kick-ups whilst in possession. The referee however was not impressed with the hotdogging and penalized the player a decision that left many confused.

Internacional midfielder Maurício got a yellow card for doing a few kick-ups during their against Athletico yesterday...

Explaining his decision for booking the player the referee for the night Ramon Abatti Abel wrote in his match reports Mauricio was "acting in a way that shows disrespect for the game".

Here's the ref booking him and then explaining why.



Later, the ref said Maurício had acted "in a way that disrespected the game."

Fans too expressed surprise over the booking and many followers of the game took to Reddit to ask if it was the end of the Joga Bonito way of playing football. "Lol honestly. This is the stuff that helps sells tickets.. especially in Brazil. I don't know why it'd be in anyone's interest to penalize this" a fan wrote while the other asked “What the hell lol. What next, book someone for scoring a goal?”

Several others too express their frustration and wrote: “Punishing a footballer for being ‘fancy’ is like the least Brazilian thing imaginable.”, "Joga Bonito’s gone,” while another quipped: “What is wrong with football nowadays?”

Incident reminds people when Neymar was booked in similar circumstances

Neymar rainbow flick slow mo

This incident also brought back some memories of a clash between PSG and Montpellier. Neymar was seen attempting a rainbow flick for which he received a booking. Unhappy with the booking, Neymar was heard saying to his teammate Marco Verratti, who was next to him during the incident: "I play football and he shows me a yellow card! Tell him he can't give me a yellow".

And just a couple of months ago in a similar incident, Lucas Paqueta was booked for "unsporting behaviour" when he attempted a rainbow flick. Expressing his frustration on this incident Neymar wrote on Instagram. "This is a very sad scene, showing a yellow card for a dribble... a technical move is a solution. It doesn't matter where on the pitch it is performed or in what minute of the game. This happened to me last season. And this season it's Paquetá. Honestly, I don't understand the reasoning. The famous Jogo Bonito is finished. Enjoy it while you can"

