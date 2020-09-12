Last Updated:

Footballer Junaid Afridi Shot Dead In Firing Incident In Pakistan

Three persons were killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after two groups opened fire on each other following a dispute over a petty matter.

Three persons were killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after two groups opened fire on each other following a dispute over a petty matter. The incident occurred in the Jungle Khel area of Kohat district of the province.

Pakistani football player Mohammad Junaid Khan Afridi was one of the people killed in the incident. 

Police said that those killed and suspects were friends who opened fire on each other after exchanging hot words over some dispute. Police have arrested one of the accused, who was injured in the incident. Other accused escaped from the scene.

(with PTI inputs) 

