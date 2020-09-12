Footballer Junaid Afridi Shot Dead In Firing Incident In Pakistan

Three persons were killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after two groups opened fire on each other following a dispute over a petty matter. The incident occurred in the Jungle Khel area of Kohat district of the province.

Pakistani football player Mohammad Junaid Khan Afridi was one of the people killed in the incident.

Police said that those killed and suspects were friends who opened fire on each other after exchanging hot words over some dispute. Police have arrested one of the accused, who was injured in the incident. Other accused escaped from the scene.

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

This football player was shot dead in Jamrud, Khyber District when two rival groups started firing at each other in the middle of football match.

His name is Javaid Afridi. He was not playing the match, he was watching the match. pic.twitter.com/FLQ6dZidJ8 — Sunny ⭐️ (@Its_SuNnYzzZ_77) September 11, 2020

Pakistan National football team player Junaid Afridi among two players died in Cross firing during a football match in Tedi bazaar Jamrud khyber district. One person was injured in the firing which was triggered by land dispute between two group.



@PakfootballfedO pic.twitter.com/SywUPctoUz — Salar Sikandar (@SalarSi24) September 11, 2020

(with PTI inputs)