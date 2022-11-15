Footballer Priya Dies In Chennai Post Botched Surgery At Govt Hospital, Horror Sparks Stir

Teenage footballer Priya R, who had lost a leg due to alleged negligence, passed away at a government hospital in Chennai on Tuesday. Sources told Republic Media Network that Priya, all of 18 years, was admitted to Periyar Nagar government hospital for knee arthroscopy on November 7. However, she was later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi government hospital after severe complications led her to believe that her right leg is required to be amputated.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian, has announced Rs. 10 lakh as compensation for the deceased's family, besides assuring a government job to one of her sisters. Moreover, two doctors were suspended on Tuesday following her death.

Priya's family members have taken to the streets to protest alleged medical negligence that led to her death after a knee surgery. They have demanded stringent action from the police in the matter. Protests were held after Priya's body was being carried out from the mortuary after a post-mortem.

Chennai, TN | Family members of a teenage footballer, Priya R who allegedly died after a knee surgery due to medical negligence, protest as they demand immediate action from police in the matter. Protests come as Priya's body is carried out from the mortuary after a post mortem pic.twitter.com/ibC4mTlMLH — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K.Annamalai has asked the DMK government to take action and provide jobs to family members of Priya along with two crore compensation. He said, "Shocking news of the death of college student, football player sister Priya at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Chennai due to wrong treatment by government doctors during surgery. My deepest condolences to sister Priya's family. Every government department is dying under this incompetent DMK regime. It is sad that the medical field has joined that line."

"The government doctors who gave wrong treatment should be fired. @arivalayam Govt to immediately pay two crore rupees to one of sister Priya's family as Govt job and loss compensation to her family," he further added.