Footballer Quits Game To Support Partner With Brain Cancer, Ends Up Getting Proposed

Last night's football game in the W-League made headlines not for the football but for a fairy tale ending of a footballer's career. The game was played between Melbourne City and Perth Glory. A footballer played the last match of her career to support her partner with brain cancer, ending up getting proposed and even accepting the proposal.

Rhali Dobson retirement: Rhali Dobson partner proposal

Melbourne City forward Rhali Dobson made headlines in the game not for scoring the goal that she scored but for getting proposed after the final whistle. Dobson had told City teammates on the eve of the match that she was going to retire to spend time supporting her partner Matt Stonham, who has brain cancer. As Dobson ran to celebrate with her family at the end of the match, Stonhom got down on one knee and proposed, which Dobson gratefully accepted.

On receiving the proposal, Dobson broke down in tears. She had proposed to him twice in recent weeks, only for Stonham to laugh off the idea. Westfield W-League's Twitter handle perfectly captures this beautiful moment as one can see in the video below.

Rhali Dobson retirement: 'This is bigger than the sport'

'This is bigger than the sport' were the words of Rhali Dobson as she received the proposal from Stonham. Dobson said, "This is bigger than the sport. He is my absolute world. I’d kept things pretty quiet [with the team] because I wanted them to stay focused on making sure we had a strong finish to the end of the season. As we know, it’s been very up and down. They knew Matt had surgery and everything so they’ve been amazing in terms of messaging us both and making sure that we knew that they are here for us. They’ve been perfect."

Rhali Dobson partner brain cancer

Stonham was diagnosed with cancer six years ago after having a seizure while playing football. Fortunately for Stonham, the grade three brain tumour was diagnosed early as explained by Dobson herself. "So, he now starts aggressive radiotherapy until the end of May and then he’ll start aggressive chemotherapy for 12 months. We’ve caught things exceptionally early, he’s on the very positive end of the scale because of his age," added Dobson.

Rhali Dobson stats

Rhali Dobson's goal against Perth Glory was the 14th of her career in her 109th W-League appearances. In 46 appearances for Melbourne City, Dobson has won two championship titles. Despite her illustrious career, Dobson has only made one appearance for the Australian national team against Brazil in 2014.