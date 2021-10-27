Footballers & Clubs Laud Josh Cavallo, First Professional Male Player To Come Out As Gay

Former England international Gary Lineker, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann along with several other stars extended their support to Adelaide United's player Josh Cavallo who openly came out as gay, making him the first active male professional footballer in the world to do so.

Taking to social media Josh Cavallo released an emotional post wherein the 21-year-old said he's “ready to speak about something personal that I'm finally comfortable to talk about in my life. I am proud to publicly announce that I am gay.”

Adelaide United also posted a powerful video that showed Josh talk about his journey and how he hopes to inspire others by coming out. "I want to show all the other people who are struggling and scared that they do not need to act like something you're not. You were meant to be yourself - not someone else."

Several football stars from the present and past came out in the support of the Australian youngster and said that it was a tough job and that they stand by him and support him along. Football clubs too expressed their support to the player and applauded him for showing bravery in making a big statement. Here are some of the top reactions coming in on

Hey @JoshuaCavallo, I don’t have the pleasure to know you personally but I want to thank you for this step that you take. The world of football is far behind and you are helping us move forward. https://t.co/pe8xdJl15i — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) October 27, 2021

Thank you @JoshuaCavallo for your strength and bravery...



🏳️‍🌈 You are an inspiration to millions

🏳️‍⚧️ Everyone deserves the right to be themselves



The world of football is a better place today, because of you ❤️ https://t.co/bdUtBpzmHv — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 27, 2021

THANK YOU, @JoshuaCavallo, for taking a huge step forward! Your courage contributes to normalizing diversity in the world of sports. 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/5HvCnwy8PI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 27, 2021

Proud of you @JoshuaCavallo for your strength and bravery.



You'll Never Walk Alone ❤️ #RedTogether https://t.co/1zOmGBnCRf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 27, 2021

Strength & bravery personified here.

🙌🏽 https://t.co/OlM6EUGvYR — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 27, 2021

This must have taken much courage, Josh. You have my full support!! 💪🏾 https://t.co/sJDTd2JFmD — Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) October 27, 2021

Josh Cavallo's full statement

“Today, I'm ready to speak about something personal that I'm finally comfortable to talk about in my life. I am proud to publicly announce that I am gay.



“It's been a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn't be happier with my decision to come out. I have been fighting my sexuality for over six years now, and I'm glad I can put that to rest.



“For the people that know me personally, you'll know I'm a private person. Growing up, I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed. Ashamed I would never be able to do what I loved and be gay.

“Hiding who I truly am, to pursue a dream I always wished for as a kid, to play football and be treated equally never felt like a reality.

“Being a gay closeted footballer, I've had to learn to mask my feelings in order to fit the mould of a professional football. Growing up being gay and playing football were just two worlds that hadn't crossed paths before. I've lived my life assuming that this was a topic never to be spoken about.



“In football, you only have a small window to achieve greatness, and coming out publicly may have a negative impact on a career. As a good footballer, I know there are other players living in silence. I want to help change this, to show that everyone is welcome in the game of football, and deserves the right to be their authentic self.



“It is astonishing to know that there are currently no gay professional footballers who are out and actively playing, not only in Australia but around the world. Hopefully, this will change in the near future. I hope that in sharing who I am, I can show others identify as LGBTQ+ that they are welcome in the football community. As the game of football keeps expanding, I want to help evolve the game even further, and let players in my situation feel that they're not alone.

“Those who already knew this about me have met me with love and support every step of the way. I'm incredibly thankful for this support. To my family and friends - thank you, especially Tom and David for making it possible for me to say proudly and publicly that I'm gay. To my Adelaide United family, thank you for greeting me with the utmost respect and acceptance. I'm incredibly grateful. Happy Pride and GO UNITED!”

Image: Twitter / Garylineker / AP