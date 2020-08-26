Footballers Face A Minimum Ban Of 12 Matches For Acts Of Discrimination From Next Season

In a move aimed towards curbing discrimination in football, the new Football Association (FA) guidelines will see players face a 12 match suspension for acts of discrimination from the 2020-21 season. The conversation around racism and discrimination in football has been at the forefront ever since football resumed after the coronavirus lockdown. The Black Lives Matter movement has seen footballers take the knee before the start of games, with names on the back of jerseys replaced with the message as well. Now, the FA has decided to take a sterner approach when it comes to curbing discrimination in football.

Premier League news: Punishment for discrimination in football increased

Media reports have indicated that the FA will bring in a number of changes next season with the motive of tackling discrimination in football much more effectively. One of these includes altering the number of matches footballers could find themselves suspended for if they indulge in discriminatory acts. The change will see the FA increase the suspension duration to a range of six to 12 matches, from the previous minimum limit of six games. The FA’s reasoning for raising the punishment's severity is that it will allow the body to take each case on its own merit, which wasn’t the case before as the minimum six-game punishment could restrict the more serious cases.

The increased punishment duration will also mean that the FA can also dish out harsher or lenient punishments as they see fit. In cases where the participant unintentionally indulged in discrimination, a ban lesser than six matches may also be given. For example, both Dele Alli and Bernardo Silva were given one-match suspensions after their social media posts were adjudged to be racist by the FA. In other cases, if the footballer has a previous history of offending, a punishment of more than a 12-match suspension may be issued as well. In addition to changes on the severity of the punishment, the FA will now also be allowed to impose sanctions if unsatisfactory behaviour is observed away from the football field.

Football news: FA to explain recent changes via videos

Under normal circumstances, such procedural changes would be discussed face to face with the clubs. However, in light of the social distancing guidelines concerning the coronavirus pandemic, the FA has produced videos which will be sent to clubs across the UK. Media reports covering Premier League news also suggest that the clubs will have an opportunity to take part in face-to-face meetings if social distancing guidelines are relaxed in the future.

Image Courtesy: Premier League website