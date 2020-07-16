Footballers Who Fought Off Burglars And Muggers Ft. Ferguson, Bonucci And Kolasinac

With their flashy lifestyle of living in luxurious houses, driving fancy cars and donning expensive jewellery, footballers are usually prime targets for thieves and burglars. Over the years, a number of footballers have been involved in close encounters with thieves holding them at either gunpoint or knifepoint, demanding a ransom. Although most footballers give in to the threats of the being held ransom, here are some top footballers who fought thieves, unprepared to part with their belongings.

ALSO READ: Dortmund Star Erling Haaland 'working' On A Potato Farm In Norway During Summer Break

Leonardo Bonucci fights back thief to protect his family

The Juventus star is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Italy and a number of bruising encounters over the years in Serie A would have helped him prepare for an encounter with a thief. Back In 2012, Leonardo Bonucci was with his wife and new-born son at a car dealership in Turin when a man in a face mask approached the Juventus star with a gun. The armed man demanded Leonardo Bonucci hand over his watch but the defender punched the man in the nose before chasing him down the street. The armed man was able to flee the scene thanks to an accomplice on a scooter.

Someone tried to jump Mesut Özil in his car... Sead Kolašinac jumped out to fight the thieves, one holding a machete, and scare them off.



via @smhjaames pic.twitter.com/w4Ql5y3T1W — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) July 25, 2019

ALSO READ: Asian Champions League To Restart With Groups In Qatar Hub

Sead Kolasinac fights robbers to protect himself and Mesut Ozil

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac became a hero among the Gunners faithful when he showed no fear after being confronted by two thugs with knives. The Bosnian was along with teammate Mesut Ozil and a pair of thieves wanted to steal the footballers' £200,000-worth watches. Kolasinac was having none of the threats from the thieves despite one man pointing a knife in the direction of the defender.

Kolsinac stepped out of a Mercedes G-Wagon and fought back the thieves with his bare fists to protect himself and Mesut Ozil. The video of Sead Kolasinac fighting robbers was trending on social media when the incident took place last year, in July.

ALSO READ: Sergio Ramos' Stunning Body Transformation From Skinny To Ripped Leaves Fans In Awe

Duncan Ferguson fights off a burglar who then spent three days in a hospital

Everton legend Duncan Ferguson was a force to be reckoned with, on and off the pitch. The six-foot-four giant was sent off nine times during his career and also spent three months in prison for head-butting Raith Rovers' John McStay back in 1994. In 2001, two burglars broke into his Lancashire home and immediately regretted their decision. Although one of the burglars managed to flee, the second was caught by Duncan Ferguson following a scrap. The man then spent three days in a hospital nursing his wounds.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid And EA Sports FIFA Extend Official Video Gaming Partnership Till 2025

Image Credits - Sead Kolasinac / Leonardo Bonucci Instagram, Evertonfc.com