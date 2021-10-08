Former Arsenal Ace Kevin Campbell Urges Liverpool 'to Break The Bank' For Mohamed Salah

Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell believes that Liverpool should soon secure a new deal for Mohamed Salah or risk opening the door for Manchester City to sign him. He feels that the Citizens have the potential to double the Egyptian right-winger's wages in an attempt to rope him in.

Salah's current deal expires in the summer of 2023, but there are mounting worries over why no meaningful progress has been made regarding his contract extension. While Manchester City have not been connected with a deal for Salah, reports suggest that the club might afford to give him the amount he desires.

Campbell believes that Liverpool must now do everything it takes to persuade Salah to sign a new contract or potentially lose him. "It may sound crazy but it’s a definite risk for Liverpool. When you have a player who is doing what Mohamed Salah is doing, normally there are no questions about tying him up." "Normally there are no questions about tying him up because that is a priority for the team. I don’t know what‘s going on inside Liverpool, but I know Salah is outplaying his present contract. 100 per cent he is," said Campbell to Football Insider.

Campbell further added that rivals Manchester City have the potential to double the salary of Salah which will be a huge concern for the Reds. He states that Liverpool should manage to convince and extend the contract for Salah.

"Whoever is dealing with the negotiations has a problem. Another club like Man City could probably double Mohamed Salah’s money. That is the problem Liverpool have. They work within a structure but that structure is going to get blown up because Salah is playing that well. "This is the type of player he is. It would be crazy to lose him over this. They cannot allow it to leave, but we have seen it before. It would not be the first time. The finances are football are so important but with a player like Salah, you have to break the bank," added Campbell.

Mohamed Salah’s performance for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has been impressive for Liverpool over the years and is once again delivering for them in the 2021/22 season. Salah's stunning goal was the pinnacle of a spectacular display against Manchester City, demonstrating again why he is probably Liverpool's most valuable player.

The right-winger has 9 goals and 3 assists in 9 matches this season. In 212 outings for Liverpool, he has 135 goals and 43 assists, which are incredible numbers for a winger. Salah's athleticism and efficiency have been exceptional, as he contributes significantly for the Reds.

Image: @Twitter/@1Kevincampbell/AP