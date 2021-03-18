Former Arsenal, Juventus Player Lichtsteiner Begins Internship As A WATCHMAKER

Former Arsenal and Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner enjoyed an accomplished career with the clubs as well as the Switzerland national team. Following his retirement from professional football in August 2020, Lichtsteiner had a wide array of options to stay associated with football, including as a coach. But the 37-year-old has instead opted to try his hands on watchmaking as he begins an internship in the craft in his homeland.

Stephan Lichtsteiner watchmaker internship: Former Gunner expresses love for watches

Speaking to Reuters, Lichtsteiner revealed that he has begun with an internship to learn watchmaking. He claimed it was indeed an amazing experience for him because he loves watches. "For all my life I've played football and now to do a new experience with a very good team — it's good for life to see new things, to see how you do the watch," said the former Arsenal player.

The former Switzerland international insists he wanted to try something productive after hanging up his boots last year. He cited the fact that a banker can continue with the same progression for the entirety of his life, but a footballer has to look for alternatives once he hits the doomsday.

Stephan Lichtsteiner to make a watch, then sell it for charity

Lichtsteiner was quick to draw comparisons between watchmaking and playing football. He claims watchmaking is similar to playing football, where things need to fall in the right place to work. "I see some similarities to football. Because in football if not all the team is perfect you will not win. It’s the same with a watch, if each thing is not perfectly in place the watch is not going to work," he adds.

Lichtsteiner's internship with Maurice de Mauriac, the Swiss watchmaking company shall last six months. He intends to make a watch from whatever he learns during the course of the internship and then sell it for charity. The company's art director Leonard insists they received several applications, but Lichtsteiner turned to be the most enthusiastic applicant.

Stephan Lichtsteiner career highlights

Stephan Lichtsteiner began his professional career with Swiss Super League outfit Grasshopper during the 2001-02 season. Following his rise, he was signed by French outfit Lille in 2005. Further, he enjoyed a three-season stint with Serie A outfit Lazio, before switching over to Juventus in 2011.

Having spent seven seasons with the defending Serie A champions, the most with any club in his career, he racked up 257 appearances across all competitions. With Juventus not willing to extend his contract in 2018, Lichtsteiner went on to join Premier League club Arsenal as a free agent.

With just one season at Emirates, he managed 23 appearances and a goal throughout the campaign. He was released by the Gunners after just one season, only for him to join Bundesliga side FC Augsburg on a free transfer. He decided to bring an end to his career in August last year following a season-long stint with Augsburg.

Image courtesy: Stephan Lichtsteiner Twitter