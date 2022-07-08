Former Arsenal Midfielder Jack Wilshere Announces Retirement From Professional Football

Former Arsenal player Jack Wilshere took to his official social media space on July 8 to pen an emotional note to announce his retirement from professional Football. Despite admitting that he believes his career slipped away recently due to reasons out of his control, the 30-year-old Englishman still believes that he has lived his dream.

Jack Wilshere announces retirement from professional football

In a statement shared on Twitter, Jack Wilshere wrote, "Today I am announcing my retirement from playing professional Football: It has been an unbelievable journey filled with so many incredible moments and I feel privileged to have experienced all that I did during my career. From being the little boy kicking a ball around in the garden to captaining my beloved Arsenal and playing for my country at a World Cup. I have lived my dream." He then went on to add that it was difficult for him to admit that his career went downhill recently.

"In truth, it has been difficult to accept that my career has been slipping away in recent times due to reasons outside of my control whilst feeling that I have still had so much to give. Having played at the very highest level, I have always held such huge ambitions within the game, and if I am truthful I did not envisage being in this position at times. However, having had time to reflect and talk with those closest to me, I know that now is the right time, and despite the difficult moments I look back on my career with great pride at what I have achieved," added the 30-year-old.

Jack Wilshere: Promising prospect but not so promising career

After winning the PFA Young Player of the Year in 2010–11 with Arsenal, Jack Wilshere was deemed to be one of the stars of the future. While he did win two FA Cups with the club in 2013-14 and 2014-15, his career was derailed by injuries soon after. He left the Gunners in June 2018 and joined West Ham United upon the expiry of his contract.

During his stint with the Hammers, Wilshere managed to just make eight Premier League appearances in each of the two seasons he appeared for the club. At the end of Wilshere's second season, the club and the player mutually agreed to terminate his contract. He then moved to Bournemouth in 2020/21, where he made 17 appearances for the club before his time at the Vitality Stadium ended prematurely because of another injury.

The Englishman then signed his final professional contract with Danish Superliga outfit AGF on a short-term deal in February 2022 before announcing his retirement soon after. With him hanging up his boots at the age of just 30, it is fair to say that a promising prospect's career perhaps ended in an unpromising way.