Former Barcelona & Chelsea Winger Pedro Joins Lazio On Free Transfer

Veteran forward Pedro Rodriguez has completed a move to Lazio from arch-rivals AS Roma. Pedro has joined Lazio on a free transfer and will reunite with his former Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri. Considering the intense competition between the two teams, Pedro's transfer is seen as a shocking and contentious move. This marks the first direct transfer between Lazio and Roma in 40 years.

Pedro netted six goals and contributed seven assists in 40 appearances during his one season at Roma. His performances were remarkable, and it was believed that he would remain at the club until the end of his contract. However, the winger was not included in Roma’s pre-season training and was reportedly not a part of manager Jose Mourinho’s plans.

Roma wanted to sell Pedro to a foreign club, but owing to Italian tax regulations, they would have lost about 3.5 million euros. Pedro has joined Lazio on a free transfer and the club will not have to pay a transfer fee to Roma but will take his existing salaries of about 4 million euros per year before taxes, plus bonuses based on the team's success in the upcoming season.

Pedro had his medical on Thursday, August 19th, while he has been revealed as Lazio's newest signing and will wear the No.9 jersey.

Pedro Rodriguez’s remarkable achievements

Pedro has had an exceptional football career having represented Barcelona and Chelsea previously. He was a part of the Barcelona side from 2008-2015 and had the privilege to play alongside the likes of Ronaldinho, Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, and other Barca legends. In 204 appearances for Barcelona, he has netted 58 goals while winning the La Liga on five occasions and the Champions League on three occasions.

He moved to Chelsea ahead of the 2015/16 season and scored 29 goals in 137 matches over five seasons. Pedro also helped the Blues clinch the Premier League title and Europa League title once. Not only at the club level, but Pedro has also laid his hands on the silverware at the International level for Spain having won a World Cup and Euro Cup. The veteran is the only footballer to have won Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, World Cup, and the Euros.

