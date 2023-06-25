Former Belgium star and Wolves striker Cedric Roussel dies aged 45 after heart attack

Why you're reading this: Former Belgian international and Wolves forward Cedric Roussel has passed away at the age of 45. He succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Saturday afternoon. In his time in England, he played for Wolverhampton Wanderers and then for Coventry

4 Things you need to know:

Cedric Roussel passed away at the age of 45

Roussel died of a cardiac arrest

Roussel made his debut in 1994 and was quite active till 2007

In his career span of almost 19 years, he scored approximately 150 goals

Roussel started his football career in his home country of Belgium at La Louvière, before moving to Gent and then the Sky Blues on loan from Gent in 1999.

Following the short spell with Gent, the forward chose Coventry as his next destination despite interest from Leeds and Tottenham, spending another season at the club before moving across the Midlands to sign for Wolves.

On Saturday, Coventry City's official Twitter account tweeted: "Coventry City are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former striker Cedric Roussel, at the age of just 45. Cedric played 43 games for the Sky Blues from 1999-2001, scoring 11 goals. Our condolences are with his family and friends at this very sad time."

Roussel spent a couple of years at Wolves, though he was sent to Belgian club Mons on loan in his second season at the Molineux after bagging eight goals in 53 appearances in England.

The striker then bid adieu to England in 2003, signing for KRC Genk in his homeland.

Cedric Roussel represented Wolves in Division One from 2001-2002.

Roussel, who managed three appearances for the Belgium national team, endured a tough spell after that and could not find a stable harbor or playtime. He represented 11 more clubs in an array of countries before hanging up his boots.