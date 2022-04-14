Former Colombian Footballer Freddy Rincon No More, Doctors Confirm Death After Accident

In a tragic development, former Colombia footballer Freddy Rincon passed away on Wednesday, April 13. The ex-Colombia captain died after he sustained severe head injuries in a car crash that occurred in the city of Cali in Colombia on Monday. Doctors confirmed the former Real Madrid player’s death late on Wednesday.

Freddy Rincon has passed at the age of 55. Rincon was in critical condition at a hospital after, he was injured in a car crash earlier this week. According to AP, a local clinic had released a statement that the 55-year-old ex-footballer had undergone a head surgery. He was put into intensive care as informed by doctors.

Following this, doctors on Wednesday confirmed Rincon’s death. Laureano Quintero, the medical director of the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali where Rincon was being treated, told reporters at the clinic that the player passed despite, all their efforts from them. Earlier on Tuesday, he had revealed that the ex-player’s condition was critical.

Freddy Rincon's accident

Rincon was among one of five people injured when a car he was travelling in, crashed into a bus around 4:30 AM local time in Cali, Colombia. According to local authorities, who were reviewing traffic cameras, Rincon sustained injuries from the crash and was rushed to hospital. Rincon who was a commanding midfielder who played for Colombian sides Santa Fe and America was visited by many at the clinic.

Following a visit, Hamilton Ricard, a former footballer and a close friend of Rincon told reporters that he was not optimistic about the ex-player's recovery. He said that Rincon would suffer from ‘a lot of side-effects’ if, he was saved. Having played for Colombia in 1990, 1994 and 1998 Football World Cups, Rincon is a national icon.

Rincon is considered one of the iconic Colombian players of the decade, alongside Carlos Valderrama and Faustino Asprilla. Having played for America de Cali, Palmeiras, Napoli and Real Madrid, Rincon retired from the national team in 2001. Rincon also played for Brazil’s Corinthians from 1997-2000 and became the first captain of the side to lift the new FIFA Club World Cup.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP