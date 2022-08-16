Former Football Officials Seek Swift Action From Sports Ministry After FIFA Suspends AIFF

Former Jammu and Kashmir Football Association member Surinder Singh and Former AIFF secretary Kushal Das have revealed their thoughts about FIFA’s ban on the Indian football governing body All India Football Federation (AIFF). The Indian football community was taken aback on Tuesday morning, as the development about FIFA suspending AIFF came to light. FIFA announced the decision late at night on Monday, citing third-party influence in the scheduled elections for AIFF’s executive committee.

With the suspension of AIFF, India was also stripped of its rights to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the country, which is scheduled to be held in October. Speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive interview, Surinder Singh revealed his views on the ban and wanted the Sports Ministry to do damage control. The former J&K Football Association member also mentioned that the decision came at a time when football is the fastest growing sport in India after cricket.

“This is very unfortunate. If you see the timing of the decision, that is because you see, in football, India is growing very rapidly. Especially, after the Commonwealth Games, the entire sports fraternity was very upbeat. The government has taken very good initiatives in build infrastructure for sports, especially in Jammu and Kashmir for sportsmen, particularly footballers,” Surinder Singh told Republic TV.

Surinder Singh reveals how FIFA's ban will affect Indian football

He went on to explain how the ban will affect Indian football and said it will definitely affect the rising stature of the sport. “The rapid rise will definitely get hampered with this decision as all the activities which are underway and are going to be conducted very soon, especially the U-17 Women’s World Cup, which is being conducted in India. That will definitely get hampered and I think the sports ministry and authorities will definitely take an action to resolve the issue,” he explained.

“Youngsters and budding players will be definitely affected,” says Surinder Singh

“If you see the recent developments as far as football activities in J&K are concerned, definitely the govt has taken good decisions, they have come up with very good stadium and grounds and other infrastructure. That is being done just to bring up football to a good level. Players from Jammu Kashmir are doing good in various professional clubs and different parts of the country or in the professional leagues they are playing. So, the youngsters and budding players will be definitely affected by the decision and I hope the government will take immediate action to resolve the issue,” Singh added.

Former AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das sheds light on the situation

Meanwhile, former AIFF official Kushal Das also revealed his thoughts about AIFF getting suspended during an interview with ANI. He said that these types of mistakes tend to happen when an organization is being run. Das also mentioned that the problem will be resolved if the elections for AIFF’s executive committee take place on the 28th. Kushal previously served as the General Secretary of AIFF and resigned from the position in June.

'Who is doing conspiracy along with FIFA?': Haryana Football President Suraj Pal Amu

Meanwhile, Haryana Football President Suraj Pal Amu also revealed his thoughts on FIFA suspending AIFF in an interview with Republic. Suraj Pal Amu called out the former AIFF President Praful Patel for not letting the elections happen for 15 years and for not listening to anyone during his term. The Haryana Football president also mentioned that it is a pride for the country to host the U-17 Women’s World Cup, asking FIFA about their stance on third-party influence. “Who is doing conspiracy along with FIFA? If players are coming in AIFF, what is the problem?” he enquired.