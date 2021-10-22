Former Manchester United Captain Patrice Evra Reveals He Was Sexually Abused As A Child

Former Manchester United captain Patrice Evra has revealed that he was sexually abused as a child. According to Independent.co.uk, Evra revealed in his autobiography that he was sexually abused by a teacher when he was just 13 years old.

Evra said that the man in question sexually abused him when staying at his house. The Frenchman said that his mother was devastated when he recently informed her of the incident, and she apologised to him. With the book, Evra aims to create awareness about sexual abuse against children.

Evra, in his book titled 'I Love this Game', said that he used to get butterflies every time he was due to sleep at his teacher's place after school. The former left-back then told his told his mother that he didn't want to stay at his teacher's place. Evra revealed that he didn't tell his mother back then as to why he was hesitant to stay in his teacher's house after school.

Evra revealed the incident to his mother two weeks before, following which she urged him not to mention it in the book. However, the 40-year-old told his mother that it would help other children to come out and talk if they are being subjected to abuse. Evra said that when he was 24 and playing for Monaco, he was approached by the police as they were investigating the teacher over allegations of abuse. Evra said that he kept quiet at the time and did not reveal his personal experiences.

Evra's senior career stats

Evra moved to Manchester United from Monaco in 2006 and played for the Premier League club until the end of 2014 before shifting his base to Italy for Juventus. Evra appeared in 273 games for Man Utd and won five premier league titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy with the club.

Evra was also the captain of the France national team, for whom he played 81 matches. He was a part of the national team that lost the 2014 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2016.

Image: @DHLMANUTD/Twitter