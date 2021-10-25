Former Red Devils Midfielder Feels Solskjaer's Man Utd Project Is Taking 'too Long'

German legend Bastian Schweinsteiger has raised concerns about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ability to lead Manchester United to laurels, avowing that he is taking too long to achieve success at the club.

Manchester United have one of the best rosters all around Europe but are still struggling to find their ground. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as the manager of United in December 2018 replacing Jose Mourinho but hasn’t been able to deliver the kind of display expected from them.

Schweinsteiger takes a dig at Solskjaer

Schweinsteiger, who featured for Manchester United for two seasons between 2015 and 2017, took a dig at Solskjaer by questioning his tactics and claiming his plans are taking 'too long'. He cited the examples of big clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea and believes that United does not have a proper strategy or plan.

"United are still a work in progress, Solskjaer keeps mentioning that. It takes too long though for me in my eyes. If you look at [Man] City or Chelsea and the impact that Tuchel had on them - it was unbelievable. They have a strategy and DNA. They have more in their game,” said Bastian Schweinsteiger speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Schweinsteiger further added that he is not confident, whether Man Utd can achieve success or not. He believes that football is a fast-paced game and they should try to grab a win as soon as possible.

“When I watch United games I don't know how they play. I can't guarantee you a win and as a Manchester United fan, you want to know that. They keep talking about time, but you don't have time in football. You have to win right now. It is still not 100% clear to me if United are going to be successful or not,” added Schweinsteiger.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: The Reds thrash Man United 5-0

Manchester United suffered a disappointing 5-0 defeat by Liverpool in the Matchday 9 of the English Premier League on Sunday, 24th October at Old Trafford. Mohamed Salah continued his brilliant run in the 2021/22 season as he scored a brilliant hat-trick to continue his goal-scoring run to ten consecutive games.

Naby Keita and Diago Jota also struck one goal each which added to United’s misery. The Red Devils will be highly disappointed with this performance and need to regroup and rebuild if they want to make a strong comeback in the upcoming matches.

(Image: AP)