'Four To Five Players Lacked..': Didier Deschamps Opens Up On France' World Cup Final Loss

Days after his contract as the head coach of France was extended, Didier Deschamps opened on France’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final loss to Argentina. It has been three weeks since the Lionel Messi-led Argentine team defeated France 4-2 in the penalty shootout in the summit clash and won the prestigious tournament. Meanwhile, speaking after the renewal of his contract, Deschamps has revealed France lacked upto four to five players in the FIFA World Cup final.

As reported by Marca, Deschamps was questioned about France’s poor start in the summit clash against Argentina. Answering the question, Deschamps made a surprising comment and said, “We were not up to the task. I'm not going to attribute the problem to one player more than another. But there were five players in the starting line-up who, for various reasons, were not up to the level for a match like this”.

"We weren't there for a good one hour"

Although the coach didn’t mention any names, he notably substituted four players before Kylian Mbappe led France’s comeback in the match with a hattrick. Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud were two of the players who were sent to the bench five minutes ahead of the half-time mark. "I'm not going to use strong words, but we weren't there for a good hour," the coach added.

Mbappe was undoubtedly the most important player in the French lineup during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium. The youngster scored a hattrick under pressure and almost took the team through to a successful World Cup title defense in Qatar. The PSG superstar received the Golden Boot for scoring a total of eight goals at the marquee football event in Qatar

France lose World Cup final to Argentina by 2-4 in the shootout

During the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on December 18, Lionel Messi scored the opening goal for Argentina in the final through a 23rd-minute penalty opportunity. Angel Di Maria then doubled Argentina’s lead lead in the 36th minute. Mbappe then found the back of the net through an 80th-minute penalty, before scoring again in the next minute.

Messi completed his brace with another goal in the 108th minute, before Mbappe completed his hattrick with a 118th-minute penalty goal. The game then went into the penalty shootout, where Argentina emerged as the winners with a 4-2 margin. This was Argentina’s third overall title at the prestigious quadrennial showpiece event.