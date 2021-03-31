FRA Vs BHZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, WC European Qualifiers Preview

Bosnia and Herzegovina lock horns against France in the third round of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday. The Group D fixture is set to be played at Stadion Grbavica on March 31 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:15 AM (Thursday, April 1) according to IST. Let's have a look at FRA vs BHZ Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

FRA vs BHZ live: FRA vs BHZ Dream11 match preview

Bosnia and Herzegovina will head into the game following a poor run as the hosts are winless in their last five outings. They played their first qualification match against Finland which ended in a 2-2 draw and followed it up with a stalemate 0-0 tie against Costa Rica during an international friendly. Currently slotted 56th in FIFA rankings, Bosnia and Herzegovina will find it extremely difficult to snatch away points for the 2018 World Cup winners on Wednesday.

France on the other hand walk into the match after registering a comprehensive 2-0 win over Kazakhstan. Being the only side to pocket a win in Group D. Les Bleus find themselves at the top of the table with four points to their name and hold a narrow two-point lead over Finland and Ukraine. They will see this match as the perfect opportunity to extend their lead at the top and continue on their positive run.

FRA vs BHZ Playing 11

Bosnia and Herzegovina- Ibrahim Sehic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Darko Todorovic, Sead Kolasinac,Anel Ahmedhodzic, Gojko Cimirot, Miralem Pjanic, Miroslav Stevanovic, Rade Krunic, Amer Gojak, Edin Dzeko

France- Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Lucas Digne, Tanguy Ndombele, Adrien Rabiot, Kingsley Coman, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

FRA vs BHZ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Hugo Lloris

Defenders – Dennis Hadzikadunic, Clement Lenglet, Sead Kolasinac, Lucas Digne

Midfielders –Kingsley Coman, Miralem Pjanic, Antoine Griezmann, Gojko Cimirot

Strikers –Edin Dzeko, Kylian Mbappe

FRA vs BHZ Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Kylian Mbappe or Miralem Pjanic

Vice-Captain -Edin Dzeko or Antoine Griezmann

FRA vs BHZ Match Prediction

Considering the current squad and depth of both the teams, France start the match as absolute favourites. The 2018 World Cup winners have a potent attack in the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and are expected to cruise over Bosnia and Herzegovina in this game. We expect the Les Bleus to register a comfortable win and walk away with three points at the end of this match

Prediction- Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-3 France

Note: The above FRA vs BHZ Dream11 prediction, FRA vs BHZ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FRA vs BHZ Dream11 Team and FRA vs BHZ Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.