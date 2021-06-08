FRA Vs BLG Dream11: France Vs Bulgaria Prediction, Team, Top Picks

France take on Bulgaria in their second international warmup game on Tuesday, June 8. The friendly is set to be played at the Stade de France with the kickoff scheduled for 12:40 AM IST (Wednesday, June 9). Let's have a look at the FRA vs BLG Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

FRA vs BLG Match Preview

France will head into the match brimming with confidence after recording a massive 3-0 win over Wales in their previous outing. Head coach Didier Deschamps will look at the match as an opportunity to fine-tune the team and settle on his tactics ahead of their tournament opener against Germany. The 2018 World Cup winners find themselves slotted in Group F for the Euro 2020 which can be deemed as a "group of death" with 2014 World Cup winners Germany, 2016 Euro winners Portugal and Hungary set to fight Les Bleus for spots in the knockout stages of the European Championship.

Bulgaria, on the other hand, kickstarted their round of friendlies with a 1-1 draw against Slovakia on June June 1 and followed it up with a narrow 1-0 loss to Russia in their latest international friendly game. With Bulgaria not featuring in the European Championship, the visitors will be back in action in September as they resume their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign following their match against France with a clash against Italy.

FRA vs BLG Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - K. Mbappe or D. Illev

Vice-Captain - K. Benzema or B. Karagaren

FRA vs BLG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - H. Lloris

Defenders – R. Varane, V. Antov, P. Kimpembe, A. Hristov

Midfielders –B. Karagaren, P. Pogba, A. Vutov

Strikers – K. Benzema, D. Illev, K. Mbappe

FRA vs BLG Dream11 Prediction

France have been one of the topmost teams in world football over the last few years and are will enter the European Championship as one of the favourites to win it. They are unbeaten since the turn of 2021 and head into the match following a three-match winning streak. Given the current form of both the teams, Les Bleus start the match as absolutes favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win over Bulgaria.

Prediction- France 4-0 Bulgaria

Note: The above FRA vs BLG Dream11 prediction, FRA vs BLG Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FRA vs BLG Dream11 Team and FRA vs BLG Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result