FRA Vs GER Dream11: France Vs Germany Prediction, Team And Top Picks

World Champions France will begin their Euro 2020 campaign when they lock horns against Germany in Group F. The game will be played at the Allianz Arena and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, June 16. With just hours left for the game, here's a look at the FRA vs GER Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

FRA vs GER preview

Didier Deschamps was part of the French side that lifted the Euro 2000 but will be on the sidelines for Euro 2021 as they look to win the competition for the first time since then. The World Cup three years ago will be fresh in the minds of Les Blues who enter the competition as favourites. Not many can match the quality that Deschamps has at his disposal but their task at hand has been complicated as they have been drawn in the 'Group of Death' alongside Germany and Portugal. France have not lost a Euro opener for 60 years and will be favourites on Tuesday, and Deschamps will eye the record books to become the first person ever to enjoy World Cup and Euros triumphs as a player and manager.

On the other hand, Joachim Low will be hoping for a last hurrah with the German set to resign from his position at the end of Euro 2020. Low led Die Mannschaft to the 2014 World Cup title, but the Euro has always been his Achilles heel, following one final and two semi-final finishes in his reign with the team. Germany have fallen off a cliff in recent years but do boast of quality and will be one of the teams to be wary of especially considering the quality of players in the squad.

FRA vs GER injury and availability news

Karim Benzema has shaken off his injury and is likely to lead the line despite Olivier Giroud's brace in the warm-up games. Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane have also shaken off knocks while Kurt Zouma remains sidelined with an injury. As for Germany, Jonas Hofmann is out with a knee injury while Leon Goretzka is unlikely to start as he continues his battle with muscle issues.

FRA vs GER Predicted XIs

France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez; Kante, Pogba, Rabiot; Griezmann; Mbappe, Benzema

Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez; Kante, Pogba, Rabiot; Griezmann; Mbappe, Benzema Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger; Kimmich, Kroos, Gundogan, Gosens; Havertz, Muller; Gnabry

FRA vs GER Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Neuer

Defenders: Pavard, Hernandez, Gosens

Midfielders: Pogba, Rabiot, Kimmich, Gnabry

Forwards: Benzema, Mbappe, Havertz

FRA vs GER Dream11 team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

Kylian Mbappe as captain and Kai Havertz as vice-captain.

FRA vs GER Dream11 prediction

We predict that France will bag a hard-fought 2-1 win over Germany at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night.

Note: The above FRA vs GER Dream11 prediction, FRA vs GER Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FRA vs GER Dream11 Team and FRA vs GER Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

