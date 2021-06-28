FRA Vs SUI Dream11: France Vs Switzerland Prediction, Team And Top Picks

A spot in the final eight of the European Championship awaits either of the two teams as France locks horns against Switzerland in their upcoming match on Monday, June 28. The round of 16 clash is set to be played at the National Arena in Bucharest with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM IST (June 29, Tuesday). Let's have a look at the FRA vs SUI Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

The match at the end of the training session 👀#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/S6ge8KDo4s — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) June 27, 2021

FRA vs SUI Match Preview

Reigning world champions France kickstarted their Euro 2020 campaign by edging out a narrow 1-0 win over Germany in their tournament opener as Mats Hummels' own goal was enough to hand Les Bleus their first points in their campaign. Didier Deschamps's men later went on to play out a 1-1 draw against Hungary in the second group stage match with Portugal making sure that France split points in their final group stage match. Despite the two draws, Les Bleus have managed to remain unbeaten in the competition so far and were able to finish the group of death as the top-ranked team to advance into the knockout rounds of the European Championship. They face a comparatively easy opponent and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Monday.

Switzerland on the other end will head into the game after finishing as the third-ranked team on the Group A table. The visitors of this match will enter their round of 16 clash brimming with confidence following their massive 3-1 win over Turkey in their latest outing. Vladimir Petkovic will be a happy man in the dugout as the 13th-ranked team has most of its players in contention to start against the reigning world champions. He will look to field his strongest 11 and attempt to produce a massive upset in the round of 16 of the ongoing Euro 2020.

FRA vs SUI Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - A. Griezmann or H. Seferovic

Vice-Captain - K. Benzema or X. Shaqiri

FRA vs SUI Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - H. Lloris

Defenders –P. Kimpembe, R. Rodriguez, B. Pavard, M. Akanji

Midfielders – X. Shaqiri, P. Pogba, S. Zuber

Strikers – K. Benzema, H. Seferovic, A. Griezmann

FRA vs SUI Dream11 Prediction

Les Bleus starts the match as favourites and is expected to register a comfortable win over their Swiss counterparts on Monday.

Prediction- France 2-0 Switzerland

Note: The above FRA vs SUI Dream11 prediction, FRA vs SUI Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FRA vs SUI Dream11 Team and FRA vs SUI Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: France Football/Twitter