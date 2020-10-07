FRA Vs UKR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Match Preview

France lock horns with Ukraine in an international friendly at the Stade de France on October 7, Wednesday (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:40 am IST. The French Football Federation has announced that 1,000 fans will be able to attend this friendly. Here's a look at our FRA vs UKR Dream11 prediction and FRA vs UKR Dream11 team.

FRA vs UKR Live: FRA vs UKR Dream11 prediction and preview

The 2018 World Cup winners, France are unbeaten in their previous nine matches while Ukraine had a similar run but saw their 10-game unbeaten run come to an end after a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain in their Nations League Group A fixture. Both teams will look to this game to get set for the UEFA Nations League clashes that are scheduled in the comings days.

Didier Deschamps has called up Ferland Mendy to replace Léo Dubois, who will miss all 3 games after testing positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/fKeAdQZVDK — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) October 6, 2020

FRA vs UKR Live: France vs Ukraine head to head

France and Ukraine have faced each other on nine previous occasions. Les Bleus have won five of those matches while three have ended in draws. Only one game was won by Ukraine. The last time these two sides met was in 2013 but the lone victory Ukraine managed was back in 1999.

FRA vs UKR live: FRA vs UKR Dream11 team, top picks

FRA vs UKR live - France probable playing 11

Maignan; Pavard, Kimpembe, Lenglet, Digne; Kante, Aouar, Tolisso; Mbappe, Giroud, Martial

FRA vs UKR live - Ukraine probable playing 11

Lunin; Karavayev, Plastun, Cheberko, Mykhaylichenko; Sydorchuk, Kharatin, Shaparenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsyhankov

FRA vs UKR: Player to watch

Houssem Aouar was the centre of attention during the recently concluded transfer window, and all eyes will be on the Lyon star in this friendly.

FRA vs UKR Dream11 prediction: FRA vs UKR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Lunin

Defenders - Cheberko, Mykhaylichenko, Pavard, Kimpembe

Midfielders - Kante, Aouar, Shaparenko, Tolisso (VC)

Forwards - Giroud, Martial (C)

Note: The above FRA vs UKR Dream11 prediction, FRA vs UKR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FRA vs UKR Dream11 team and FRA vs UKR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: French Team Twitter