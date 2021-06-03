France Euro 2020 Guide: Squad Information, Schedule, Live Stream And Full Preview

At the Euros this summer, France could very well have been looking to emulate the legendary Spain side of 2008-2012 in winning three consecutive major international trophies. However, an extra-time goal from Portugal's Eder that crept under captain Hugo Lloris in the Euro 2016 final meant that Les Bleus go into Euro 2020 just as defending World Champions. Nevertheless, Didier Deschamps' side is still among the favourites to lift the European Championship over the summer along with a few others, provided they come out of the group unscathed as there's Germany, Portugal and Hungary for competition.

France Euro 2020 squad: Mbappe-Griezmann parternship, return of Benzema

The France Euro 2020 squad was confirmed a few weeks ago, and it saw a shock inclusion for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who returned to the fold after five years. There was, however, no place for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram being included instead. Here's the full squad for France ahead of their Euro 2020 campaign:

Goalkeepers: Lloris, Mandanda, Maignan

Defenders: Dubois, Pavard, Zouma, Koundé, Varane, Lenglet, Kimpembe, Digne, L.Hernandez

Midfielders: Kante, Pogba, Rabiot, Tolisso, Sissoko

Forwards: Benzema, Giroud, Mbappe, Thuram, Coman, Ben Yedder, Griezmann, Lemar, O.Dembele

France have arguably the best squad in the world in terms of both quality and quantity. They have at least two world-class players in each position and almost all of them come into the Euros in good form. Kylian Mbappe has emerged in recent years as France’s best player for not only the future but also the present day. Taking over the mantle from Antoine Griezmann, Mbappe is setting Europe alight with his displays for PSG and the young forward is still just 22-years-old.



France record a 3-0 win over Wales in their first warm-up game before Euro 2020. They will now lock horns with Bulgaria in their last friendly game on June 8th before the major European tournament.



France Euro 2020 schedule: France fixtures for Euro 2020 group stage

France will face stiff competition in Group F, which has also been termed as the ‘group of death'. With the likes of 2014 FIFA World Cup winners Germany and Euro 2016 champions Portugal, Deschamps and his men will have a strong task cut out for themselves. Here's a look at the schedule for France's Euro 2020 group stage campaign:

Tuesday, June 15, 2021: France vs Germany (Wednesday, June 16 12.30 AM IST)

Saturday, June 19, 2021: Hungary vs France (6.30 PM IST)

Wednesday, June 23, 2021: Portugal vs France (Thursday, June 24 at 12.30 AM IST)

Euro 2020 Groups: France's potential candidates in the Round of 16

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Russia

Group C: Austria, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Ukraine

Group D: Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Scotland

Group E: Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden

Group F: France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal

If France end their group campaign at the top of the table, they will face the third-placed side from Group A/B/C in the round of 16. If they finish second in the group, France will face the winners of Group D (England, Croatia, Czech Republic or Scotland). France can also qualify into the round of 16 based on results from the other groups.

How to watch France Euro 2020 matches live?

In India, the Euro 2020 coverage will telecast live on Sony Ten. The Euro 2020 live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the team's Twitter handle.



