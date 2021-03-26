France Legend Thierry Henry QUITs Social Media Amid Growing Racial Abuse Online

On Friday, France icon Thierry Henry announced he will not be using social media until users are held accountable for their posts. In what seems to be Henry's last Twitter post for a while, the Arsenal legend shares his thoughts on social platforms' regulations, with a host of footballers suffering racist abuse online this season. Henry recently left his position as manager of MLS side CF Montreal to return to London.

Thierry Henry Twitter post: Arsenal great addresses racism on social media

Two-time English champion, Thierry Henry, took to Twitter on Friday, to announce that he will be removing himself from social media until it is no longer easy to create an account with the intention of harassing another user and remaining anonymous. Arsenal's all-time top goalscorer wrote, "Hi guys, From tomorrow (Saturday) morning I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigour and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright.''

The World Cup winner, who has 10M followers on Facebook, a further 2.7M followers on Instagram and 2.3M followers on Twitter, added, "The sheer volume of racism, bullying and resulting mental torture to individuals is too toxic to ignore. There HAS to be some accountability. It is far too easy to create an account, use it to bully and harass without consequence and still remain anonymous. Until this changes, I will be disabling my accounts across all social platforms. I'm hoping this happens soon."

Social media regulation: PL stars urge platforms to implement tougher measures to stop online abuse

Social media companies have been urged to implement tougher measures in order to stop people, who often hide behind anonymous accounts, from being able to send abuse. Several Premier League footballers past and present, including Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, Chelsea defender Reece James and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, have shared the vile abuse they have received on social media over the last few months.

In a recent interview with CNN, Zaha admitted he was 'scared' to look at his direct messages on Instagram due to the amount of vile abuse he has received. "For Black footballers, for instance, being on Instagram is not even fun for us anymore. You’re not enjoying your profile because I’m scared to even look up my direct messages anymore. It could be filled with anything." Zaha said. Man City's Raheem Sterling and Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings have also campaigned for action to be taken to prevent racist abuse on social media.

Image Credits - AP