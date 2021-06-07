France Manager Didier Deschamps TROLLS Jose Mourinho Over Tottenham Stint

2018 FIFA World Cup winners France undoubtedly enter the Euro 2020 tournament as favourites. But after a recent spat between France manager Didier Deschamps and former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, it seems that the stakes have gotten even higher. So, what did Didier Deschamps say to Jose Mourinho about the former Tottenham manager's stint at the club?

Former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho comments on France's chances at Euro 2020

While speaking to The Sun, former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho gave a country by country analysis as to what he believed were the strength and weaknesses of each of the top sides. While Mourinho picked France as the outright favourites, he also insisted that he saw the likes of England, Belgium and Italy having a great opportunity to go all the way. Speaking of France, the Portuguese boss said, "When you have this discipline and when every player follows what the coach wants, the team becomes really, really strong. I cannot see any weakness. If I had to say one team to win it, I will say them - because the group of players is fantastic. They have to win it. If not, it is an unsuccessful Euros."

What did Didier Deschamps say to Jose Mourinho about "The Special One's" Tottenham stint?

While France boss Didier Deschamps acknowledged his side were the favourites going into the Euro 2020 tournament because of their status of being world champions, he did not shy away from taking a dig at Jose Mourinho for his Tottenham stint. Speaking to Telefoot, the France boss said, "I thought the same thing about his Tottenham team, but it did not end up happening like that…Yes, we are favourites due to the status of world champions. It is not a pressure, it is the reality, we will not flee the debate on the presence of France among the favourites of this Euro."

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham stint ended trophyless

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham stint ended in sheer disappointment as "The Special One" not only failed to win a trophy at the London club but perhaps also led the club to its worst results in the Premier League since the 2008/09 season. Tottenham finished the 2020/21 Premier League season in seventh place, five points off rivals Chelsea, who finished in the last Champions League spot. Previously, Tottenham had finished in the top six in every season since the 2008/09 Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham also lost to Manchester City 1-0 in the EFL Cup final earlier in the season. While Mourinho did not finish the 2020/21 season at the club, he was in charge for most of the campaign. In fact, Tottenham's interim manager Ryan Mason seemingly finished the 2020/21 campaign with better results. Under Mason, the London outfit won four Premier League games (2L) from their six.