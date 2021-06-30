France Players 'Insulted' And 'Blamed' Each Other During Switzerland Euro 2020 Collapse

The France national football team have not seemed like a unit since the beginning of their Euro 2020 campaign as tensions have existed between several players. However, the tensions seemed to reach a boiling point on Monday when France exited Euro 2020 after a shocking loss to Switzerland on penalties. So what happened among France players during Euro 2020?

As per a report, 'ugly scenes' transpired among the France national football team players during their shocking defeat to Switzerland at Euro 2020. It is claimed that Adrien Rabiot and Paul Pogba insulted each other with the Juventus midfielder criticising the Manchester United midfielder's defensive efforts. Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard too blamed Pogba for his lack of defending with Real Madrid centre-half Raphael Varane backing Pavard after initially criticising his efforts.

During the game vs Switzerland, ugly scenes for France (EDS):



- Rabiot & Pogba insulted each other - Rabiot unhappy with Pogba's defensive efforts

- Varane insulted Pavard, unhappy with his defending

- Pavard blamed Pogba, for doing no defending, Varane later backed Pavard up — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 29, 2021

That was not it as Rabiot also engaged in an argument with Pogba after he failed to keep hold of the ball in one instance. As a result, France manager Didier Deschamps had to intervene to calm the tense situation down with extra time still left to play. Speaking after the game, Deschamps said, "I had to calm it down a little. We had to stay calm because there was still extra time to play."

France national football team players' families argue with each other after team suffers humiliating defeat against Switzerland

It is claimed that Adrien Rabiot's mother argued with Kylian Mbappe's father in the stands of the National Arena in Bucharest. Veronique Rabiot told Wilfried Mbappe to speak with his son because he was "too arrogant" and was not playing for the team. However, Mbappe's father did not take the criticism well, and as a result, things got heated between the two families with voices being raised.

Earlier in the game, Rabiot's mother had a similar incident with Paul Pogba's family. Mrs Rabiot shouted at Pogba for losing the ball, which led to Switzerland's equaliser in the 91st minutes of the game. In response, Pogba's brothers shouted back at her. According to sources, both incidents happened in front of other players' families.

This is not the first time Rabiot's mother has made headlines for controversial actions. In 2019, she accused Paris Saint-Germain chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi of "poisoning" the team with his treatment of her son. Veronica Rabiot felt that her son had been marginalised in the Ligue 1 squad.

