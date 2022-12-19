France Rocked With Riots After A Nail-biting Loss To Argentina In FIFA WC Final

The streets of Paris, Nice and Lyon in France erupted with riots as the penalty shoot-out between France and Argentina got over in the FIFA world cup final in Qatar’s Doha. Riot cops hit the streets and used tear gas, and water cannons to disperse the crowd who created a ruckus by hurling rocks, and bottles and damaging public property. Argentina defeated France 4-2 in penalties.

In a nail-biting finish after the final match went into a penalty shoot-out with 3-3 as the score, the penalty shoot-out became almost a one-sided affair with Argentina winning the match 3-3 (4-2 on penalties).

Riots rock France

After the loss, thousands poured onto the streets as France lost to Argentina in the FIFA WC final. On the famous Champs-Elysees in the French capital, red flares can be seen lit up by fans with some burning firecrackers, which hit the skies as the tense game got over with a negative result for the french. The riot cops were deployed on the streets and clashed with fans to bring the situation under control.

Tear gas was fired at the football fans by the riot police, as violence broke out in Lyon. As per the visuals, scenes of chaos were visible on the streets as supporters with french flags hurled rocks, bottles and fireworks at the cops, before police acted by firing tear gas.

Water cannons were also used to disperse the crowds engaged in street violence. Cars were damaged by the rioters with rocks, as police holding sticks attempted to chase them down. As per reports, several people were arrested. In Nice, emergency vehicles could be seen driving down the streets crushing the burning bins spread across, as clashes erupted in the city.

Notably, riots broke out across Europe during previous FIFA world cup matches in the past few days.

Image: AP