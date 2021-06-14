France Squad In Disarray As Mbappe Giroud Feud Continues Ahead Of Euro 2020 Opener

Tensions continue to fly high in the France squad due to the Mbappe Giroud beef ahead of their upcoming match of the ongoing Euro 2020 campaign on Monday. Both the Les Bleus attackers have been on the opposite end of thoughts in recent time due to their comments as team manager Didier Deschamps tries to cool things down ahead of their clash against Germany.

What happened between Mbappe Giroud?

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud walked away with all the praise after coming on the pitch for France in their second international friendly against Bulgaria ahead of the Euro 2020 campaign. The 34-year old attacker managed to score twice in the last 10 minutes to help the 2018 World Cup winners register a 3-0 win last Tuesday. However, during the post-match interview, Olivier Giroud passed some comments regarding the number of passes he gets from his teammates which did not seem to have gone down well for him.

While speaking with the reporters, Giroud was quoted saying how they sometimes make the runs when the ball is not even arriving and added how he feels that the team could have "found each other better". However, the Chelsea striker's comments seemingly ticked off Kylian Mbappe with the Paris Saint-Germain star reportedly so furious that he wanted to call a press conference and express his opinion about the incident, only to be stopped by Didier Deschamps.

RMC Sport claims that Giroud has shared how he also felt that his comments "ran away with him" and that his words were not directed to a certain player and rather meant for the France squad. The 34-year-old attacker was also reported to make an attempt to clear the air with the PSG star regarding the Mbappe Giroud beef during the team's training session on Thursday. However, Kylian Mbappe is reported to have rejected the apology from the Chelsea star after feeling unconvinced by his explanation as the France squad continues to deal with tension before playing their first match in the Euro 2020.

France vs Germany h2h record

Both the teams last played each other over three years ago in the UEFA Nations League back in October 2018 which saw France register a narrow 2-1 win over Germany. The 2018 World Cup winners have historically had an advantage over their German counterparts as France vs Germany h2h record reveals how Les Bleus have recorded 14 wins while playing out 7 draws and have lost just 10 games against the 2014 World Cup winners.

Joachim Low & co. will be eager to better the record and will look to kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign on a high by getting the better of Didier Deschamps' side and recording a win over France in their Euro 2020 opener. The Group F clash is set to be played at the Fussball Arena in Munich with kickoff at 12:30 AM (Wednesday, June 16) IST.