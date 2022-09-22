France Vs Austria Live Streaming: How To Watch Nations League Match In India, US And UK?

Matchday 5 of the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2022 is set to feature a blockbuster clash as 2018 FIFA World Cup winners France are all set to take on Austria on Thursday. After four matches each, France continue to remain winless and are at the bottom of Group A with 2 points, while Austria are currently in third place with four points.

With both teams in need of a win to have any chance of processing further in the competition, this clash promises to be an exciting one. Ahead of the game, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Nations League live in India, the US and the UK, and the France vs Austria live streaming details.

What time will France vs Austria begin?

The France vs Austria UEFA Nations League 2022 clash will begin live at 12:15 AM IST on Friday, September 23.

Where will France vs Austria take place?

The match between France and Austria will take place at the iconic Stade de France in Paris.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clashes on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention.

France vs Austria live streaming details in India

As for the France vs Austria live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch France vs Austria in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the France vs Austria match live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. As for the live streaming of the clash, fans can tune in to the SkyGo app. The match will begin live at 7:45 PM BST on Thursday, September 22.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch the UEFA Nations League live can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. As for the live stream of the France vs Austria game, fans can tune in to fuboTV. The game will begin live at 2:45 PM ET on Thursday, September 22.