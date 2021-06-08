France Vs Bulgaria Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

2018 World Cup winners France will take on Bulgaria in their final friendly match ahead of their preparations for the upcoming Euro 2020 Championship. The game will be played at the Stade de France and will kick off live at 9:10 PM local time on Tuesday, June 8 (12:40 AM IST on Wednesday, June 9). Here is a look at the France vs Bulgaria team news, details of where to watch France vs Bulgaria live stream in India, and our prediction for the same.

France vs Bulgaria prediction and preview

France arrive into this game on the back of an excellent 3-0 win over ten-man Wales on Thursday at the Allianz Riviera. Goals from PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona forwards Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele secured the win for Didier Deschamps' side. Meanwhile, France (7) also lead their World Cup qualifiers group by four points from Ukraine (3) in second after three games played.

On the other hand, Bulgaria arrive into this game on the back of mediocre results. Hristo Bonev's side drew 1-1 to Slovakia before losing 1-0 to Russia on Saturday. A late second-half penalty from Spartak Moscow forward Aleksandr Sobolev sealed the victory for Russia. As for their World Cup qualifiers group, Bulgaria have only earned one point and trail group leaders Italy (9) by eight points after three games. Considering the recent form of the two teams, our France vs Bulgaria prediction is that France will win this contest.

France vs Bulgaria team news: Predicted starting line-ups

France: Steve Mandanda, Leo Dubois, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Lucas Digne, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kylian Mbappe

Bulgaria: Nikolay Mihaylov, Vasil Bozhikov, Daniel Dimov, Andrea Hristov, Birsent Karagaren, Petar Vitanov, Ivaylo Chochev, Momchil Tsvetanov, Kiril Despodev, Dimitar Iliev, Andrey Galabinov

Where to watch France vs Bulgaria live stream in India?

For fans wondering where to watch France vs Bulgaria live telecast in India can do so on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD. The France vs Bulgaria live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

France Euro 2020 schedule

Tuesday, June 15, 2021: France vs Germany (Wednesday, June 16 12.30 AM IST)

Saturday, June 19, 2021: Hungary vs France (6.30 PM IST)

Wednesday, June 23, 2021: Portugal vs France (Thursday, June 24 at 12.30 AM IST)