France Vs Germany Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

France will lock horns with Germany at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, June 15, as the two European giants kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign. The Group F game is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Wednesday, June 16 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the France vs Germany team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated clash.

France vs Germany: Euro 2020 Group F game preview

Twenty-one years after masterminding France's triumph at Euro 2000 on the field, Didier Deschamps will now endeavour to add a continental manager's medal to his ever-impressive haul of success with the national team. During the warm-up games, the reigning world champions sent a message to the rest of the continent that they are in no position to mess around this summer after having lost in the final at Euro 2016. France beat Bulgaria and Wales with the same scoreline — 3-0 — in the build-up to the major tournament.

Meanwhile, Germany will head into the game on the back of a 7-1 thrashing of Latvia. Joachim Low's side have exited the competition in the semi-finals during their last two campaigns but the German coach will be hoping to take his side all the way to glory before stepping down from his role. Die Mannschaft have a 12-game unbeaten record during their opening games of the Euros and will be hoping to build on that on Tuesday.

France vs Germany team news: France vs Germany predicted lineups

For France, Karim Benzema is expected to start in attack following an injury scare last week. Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane have also shaken off knocks to be available for this crunch match, leaving Chelsea man Kurt Zouma as the only injury concern with a minor unspecified issue.

France possible starting lineup: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez; Kante, Pogba, Rabiot; Griezmann; Mbappe, Benzema.

Germany will be without Jonas Hofmann due to the midfielder's knee injury. Leon Goretzka is also expected to miss the game due to a muscle problem.

Germany possible starting lineup: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger; Kimmich, Kroos, Gundogan, Gosens; Havertz, Muller; Gnabry.

France vs Germany prediction

Both teams will be cautious in the opening stages of the game. However, given the quality of attackers that France have at their disposal, they are expected to break down the German backline. Our France vs Germany prediction is a 2-1 win for France.

How to watch France vs Germany on TV? France vs Germany live stream details

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. The France vs Germany live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

