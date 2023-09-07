France vs Ireland live streaming: How to watch UEFA EURO Qualifiers in India, UK and USA

France will take on Ireland in a UEFA EURO Qualifier match at the Parc des Princes. France are yet to be defeated after four rounds of Qualifiers while Ireland would seek to upset Kylian Mbappe's side in Paris. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Friday.

3 things you need to know

France lifted the European Championship two times in 1999-2000 and 1983-84 season

Kylian Mbappe will lead the team once again at his home ground

France are unbeaten against Ireland in the last 7 matches

France vs Ireland TV Channel and Live streaming

Where will the France vs Ireland UEFA EURO Qualifiers match take place?

The UEFA EURO Qualifiers match between France and Ireland will take place at Parc des Princes

When will the France vs Ireland UEFA EURO Qualifiers match take place?

The UEFA EURO Qualifiers match between France and Ireland will take place at 12:15 AM IST on Friday

How to watch the France vs Ireland UEFA EURO Qualifiers match in India?

The UEFA EURO Qualifiers match between France and Ireland will be televised live on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Friday

How to watch the live streaming of France vs Ireland UEFA EURO Qualifiers match in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA EURO Qualifiers match between France and Ireland will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Friday

How to watch the live streaming of France vs Ireland UEFA EURO Qualifiers match in the UK?

The live streaming of the UEFA EURO Qualifiers match between France and Ireland will have a live telecast on Viaplay Sports 1 in the UK. The match will start at 7:45 PM BST on Wednesday

How to watch the live streaming of France vs Ireland UEFA EURO Qualifiers match in the USA?