Last Updated:

France Vs Morocco, Women's World Cup Highlights: France Secure Quarters Spot With 4-0 Lead

The Women's World Cup 2023's Round Of 16 matchup will have France vs Morocco football live today at the Hindmarsh Stadium. The France Womens team finished first in Group F with seven points, while Morocco finished second in Group H with six points. Here we bring you everything about the France vs Morocco Live Women's World Cup match, such as France vs Morocco FIFA football live score.

Football News
 
| Written By
Pavitra Shome
France vs Morocco LIVE Women’s World Cup

Kenza Dali celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco; Image: AP

pointer
18:27 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: France reigns supreme with 4-0 lead over Morocco

The dominant France Women took up a gigantic lead to trash Morocco to secure their spot in the quarterfinals

pointer
18:20 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: Game enters into extra time

Referees add three minutes into the game's stoppage time as France leads with a 4-0 lead

pointer
18:00 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: Frenchwomen add one more goal!

It's 4-0 for France as Le Sommer scores her second score of the night

pointer
18:00 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: Changes made in both teams

One change comes in France as Sandie Tolletti coms off for Vicki Becho

Three changes for Morocco as Fatima Tagnaout, Elodie Nakkach, and Anissa Lahmari come off while Sofia Bouftini, Laurina Fazer, Rosella Ayane come in.

pointer
17:41 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: Game resumes after half time

The France vs Morocco rounf of 16 match-up resumes after half-time

pointer
17:20 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: Game enters half time

The France vs Morocco game enters half time after a goal fiesta by the french women

pointer
17:18 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: Three minutes added before Halftime

Referees add three minutes ahead of stoppage time as France hunts for more goals

pointer
16:59 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: Match Update
pointer
16:55 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: French Women are 3-0 against Morocco

French Womens Team is wreaking havoc with another goal, all under 25 minutes!

pointer
16:52 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: France is wreaking HAVOC

France secures a second goal with ease! Moroccan side could be in serious trouble

pointer
16:46 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: France strikes first, take score to 1-0

With a header, Diani puts France in the lead!

pointer
16:31 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: Final round of 16 match kicks off

The France vs Morroco match-up has officially begun

pointer
16:24 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: Players walk out to the pitch

the France and Morocco players walk out to the pitch ahead of the game

pointer
16:21 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: Game to begin in 10 minutes

The France vs Morocco Round of 16 match will begin in 10 minutes 

pointer
15:42 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: How is the weather at Hindmarsh?

The weather would not cause any disturbance as the temperature around Hindmarsh is 53°F/12°C woth little to no chance of precipitation

pointer
15:22 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: Predicted lineups

Morocco: Errmichi; El Haj, El Chad, Ben Zina e Redouani; Ouzraoui, Nakkach, Chebbak e Tagnaout; Jraidi e Lahmari. 

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Lakrar, Renard e Karchaoui; Toletti, Geyoro (Le Garrec) e Dali; Diani, Bacha e Le Sommer. 

pointer
14:43 IST, August 8th 2023
France vs Morocco Live Score: A neck-to-neck battle set for Quarterfinals position

France and Morocco will go all at the Round of 16 game to reach the quarterfinals.

COMMENT