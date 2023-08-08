France Vs Morocco, Women's World Cup Highlights: France Secure Quarters Spot With 4-0 Lead

Quick links:
Kenza Dali celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco; Image: AP
The dominant France Women took up a gigantic lead to trash Morocco to secure their spot in the quarterfinals
Referees add three minutes into the game's stoppage time as France leads with a 4-0 lead
It's 4-0 for France as Le Sommer scores her second score of the night
One change comes in France as Sandie Tolletti coms off for Vicki Becho
Three changes for Morocco as Fatima Tagnaout, Elodie Nakkach, and Anissa Lahmari come off while Sofia Bouftini, Laurina Fazer, Rosella Ayane come in.
The France vs Morocco rounf of 16 match-up resumes after half-time
The France vs Morocco game enters half time after a goal fiesta by the french women
Referees add three minutes ahead of stoppage time as France hunts for more goals
𝙀𝙩 𝙙𝙚 𝟯 !!— Equipe de France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) August 8, 2023
Au tour de @ELS_9_FRANCE de marquer 🤩
🇫🇷3-0🇲🇦 #FRAMAR #FiersdetreBleues pic.twitter.com/UKwUcquRAn
French Womens Team is wreaking havoc with another goal, all under 25 minutes!
France secures a second goal with ease! Moroccan side could be in serious trouble
With a header, Diani puts France in the lead!
The France vs Morroco match-up has officially begun
the France and Morocco players walk out to the pitch ahead of the game
The France vs Morocco Round of 16 match will begin in 10 minutes
The weather would not cause any disturbance as the temperature around Hindmarsh is 53°F/12°C woth little to no chance of precipitation
Morocco: Errmichi; El Haj, El Chad, Ben Zina e Redouani; Ouzraoui, Nakkach, Chebbak e Tagnaout; Jraidi e Lahmari.
France: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Lakrar, Renard e Karchaoui; Toletti, Geyoro (Le Garrec) e Dali; Diani, Bacha e Le Sommer.
France and Morocco will go all at the Round of 16 game to reach the quarterfinals.