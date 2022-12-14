France and Morocco are all set to lock horns against each other in the second semifinal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday night. The match will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. France defeated England in the quarterfinal to reach the last four of the marquee football tournament. Morocco, on the other hand, emerged victorious against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal to advance to the semifinals.

Morocco became the first African side to qualify for the semis of the World Cup. Meanwhile, France are on the verge of making history as they will become the first side after Brazil to play their second successive final if they beat Morocco in the semis. France also have an opportunity to become the second team to win two successive World Cups.

When will the France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between France and Morocco is scheduled to begin on Thursday at 12:30 AM IST / 8 PM BST/ 2 PM ET / 6 AM (Australia time) / 2 PM (Canada time).

How to watch France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal in India?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between France and Morocco will be free on the Jio Cinema website and app. The semifinal will be telecasted on the Sports 18 channel.

How to watch France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal in the UK?

In the UK, the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between France and Morocco will be shown on ITV1 and also on ITVX.

How to watch France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal in the US?

In the US, the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between France and Morocco will be available on Fubo TV.

How to watch France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal in Africa?

In Africa, the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between France and Morocco will be shown on the SuperSport TV channel and digital platform.

How to watch France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal in Canada?

In Canada, the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between France and Morocco will be shown on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

How to watch France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal in the Middle East?

In the MENA region, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between France and Morocco will be shown on beIN Sports.

Image: AP/Twitter/FIFAWorldCup

