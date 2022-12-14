Quick links:
Image: AP
France and Morocco are all set to lock horns against each other in the second semifinal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday night. The match will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. France defeated England in the quarterfinal to reach the last four of the marquee football tournament. Morocco, on the other hand, emerged victorious against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal to advance to the semifinals.
Morocco became the first African side to qualify for the semis of the World Cup. Meanwhile, France are on the verge of making history as they will become the first side after Brazil to play their second successive final if they beat Morocco in the semis. France also have an opportunity to become the second team to win two successive World Cups.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between France and Morocco is scheduled to begin on Thursday at 12:30 AM IST / 8 PM BST/ 2 PM ET / 6 AM (Australia time) / 2 PM (Canada time).
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between France and Morocco will be free on the Jio Cinema website and app. The semifinal will be telecasted on the Sports 18 channel.
In the UK, the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between France and Morocco will be shown on ITV1 and also on ITVX.
In the US, the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between France and Morocco will be available on Fubo TV.
In Africa, the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between France and Morocco will be shown on the SuperSport TV channel and digital platform.
In Canada, the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between France and Morocco will be shown on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.
In the MENA region, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between France and Morocco will be shown on beIN Sports.
Image: AP/Twitter/FIFAWorldCup