France Vs Morocco Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's World Cup In India, UK & US?

France and Morocco will go toe-to-toe against each other in the Round of 16 match to seal their position in the quarterfinals. France is coming off a win against Panama in the Group stage match. After running rampant in Group F, the team would seek to humble their opponents. The Moroccan side is standing at number 2 in Group H, just below Colombia. Both teams would be willing to give their all to improve their prospects of reaching the quarterfinals.

3 things you need to know

France is coming off a win against Panama

Morocco secured the Round of 16 position after beating Colombia

The Moroccan side has had two wins and just one loss in group stage

Here is everything you need to know about the France vs Morocco live streaming in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023:

When and where will the France vs Morocco Women’s World Cup Round of 16 match be played?

France vs Morocco at the FIFA Women's World Cup match will take place at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

What time will France vs Morocco Women’s World Cup Round of 16 match start?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 match between France and Morocco is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST in India.

Where to watch France vs Morocco live streaming of the Women’s World Cup Round of 16 match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Women's World Cup match between France vs Morocco on the FanCode app. The live broadcast of the game will be available on DD Sports.

Where to watch the France vs Morocco Women’s World Cup Round of 16 match in the UK?

ITV will broadcast the France vs Morocco Women's World Cup Round of 16 match for football fans in the United Kingdom. The live streaming will be available on ITVX live feed. The match is slated to begin at 12:00 PM BST in the UK.

Where to watch the France vs Morocco Women’s World Cup Round of 16 match in the US?

Football lovers in the United States can watch the France vs Morocco Women's World Cup Round of 16 match on FS1 Telemundo (Spanish). Telemundo Deportes, Peacock, and Telemundo Deportes (Spanish) will conduct the live streaming. The match will begin at 7:00 AM EST in the US.

Fracne vs Morocco: What could be the predicted starting XIs?

France Women's Predicted Starting Line-up:

Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Lakrar, Renard, Karchaoui; Toletti, Geyoro, Dali; Diani, Bacha, Le Sommer

Morocco Women's Predicted Starting Line-up:

Errmichi; El Haj, El Chad, Ben Zina, Redouani; Ouzraoui, Nakkach, Chebbak, Tagnaout; Jraidi, Lahmari