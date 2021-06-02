France Vs Wales Prediction, Team News And Live Stream For International Friendly

France and Wales will kick off their Euro 2020 preparations as they go head-to-head in a friendly battle at Nice's Allianz Riviera on Wednesday, June 2. The friendly between France and Wales is scheduled to commence at 9:05 PM local time (Thursday, June 3, 12:35 AM IST). Here's a look at the France vs Wales team news, live steam details and our prediction for the game.

France vs Wales: International friendly preview

Still basking in the glory of their 2018 World Cup triumph, Didier Deschamps's France now switch their focus to the continental stage. Les Blues finished at the top of qualifying Group H to book their tickets at this summer's Euro 2020. France have now qualified for the Euros eight times in a row and will be hoping to follow up their domination in Russia with a long-awaited success in the European Championship. France will be partaking in the infamous group of death but will be hoping to build some momentum in the friendlies before heading into the competitive games.

As Wales manager, Ryan Giggs prepares to stand trial following allegations of assault, the team will be led by Robert Page. Wales took the second spot in Group E to qualify for the European championships for the second time in a row. The Dragons got off to a slow start in their Euros qualifying group, losing two of their opening three games, but they navigated their last five unbeaten to qualify for the major tournament this summer.

France vs Wales team news, injuries and suspensions

For France, the big news is that Karim Benzema returns to the fold after a five-year absence from the national team. Deschamps is unlikely to risk his biggest names before the tournament kicks off and so the stage could be set for Maignan, Wissam Ben Yedder and maybe even the uncapped Jules Kounde to impress.

For Wales, Page will want to select a team capable of going toe-to-toe with the world champions with Bale, Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore all eyeing spots in the final third.

France vs Wales prediction

France will head into this game as favourites but given that they will be hoping to rest some key players for the European championship, Wales should be able to get the better of their opponents. Our prediction for the game is a 1-1 draw.

France vs Wales H2H record

These two teams have met five times in the past. France have prevailed thrice while Wales have managed one victory over Les Blues. One game has ended in a draw.

France vs Wales live broadcast details

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/Sony Ten 1 HD. The France vs Wales live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

