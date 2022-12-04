France's Kounde Forced To Remove Necklace During World Cup Game Vs Poland; Rules Explained

Star 24-year-old France defender Jules Kounde was asked to remove a gold chain he was wearing during the FIFA World Cup 2022 clash against Poland on December 4. As per the rules of the International Football Association Board (IFAB), players are not permitted to wear any kind of jewellery during matches due to safety reasons.

Kounde asked to remove necklace during France vs Poland game

As seen in the image below, the referee asked Jules Kounde to remove his gold necklace during the France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 game. Even though officials are required to inspect all the players before they get onto the pitch, the French defender was not spotted wearing a necklace until the 43rd minute of the game.

📸 - Koundé's necklace has to be taken off. pic.twitter.com/eISAZZurbJ — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) December 4, 2022

Kounde was asked to take off the necklace he was wearing since wearing jewellery is not permitted as per IFAB's rules. Their rules state, "All items of jewellery (necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, leather bands, rubber bands, etc.) are forbidden and must be removed. Using tape to cover jewellery is not permitted. The players must be inspected before the start of the match and substitutes before they enter the field of play."

France becomes third team to qualify for World Cup quarter-finals

With their 3-1 victory against Poland on Sunday, France became the third team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals after Argentina and the Netherlands. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace and also assisted one to help the France national team reach their third consecutive World Cup quarter-final.

The other goal was scored by Olivier Giroud, who brought up his 52nd strike for the national side, thereby beating Thierry Henry's record of 51 goals for France. As for Poland, Robert Lewandowski scored a consolation goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

With a win over Poland, France will now await the winner of the England vs Senegal game to see who they would face in the last eight. If Les Bleus were to go all the way to the title, they would become the first team since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to win consecutive FIFA World Cup trophies. The only other team besides Brazil to do so is Italy in 1934 and 1938.