Francesco Totti Asks Youngsters To Refrain From Coming To Roma; Claims They Will Be Sold

Football News

AS Roma legend - Francesco Totti - has hit out at his former club. The former Italy forward claims AS Roma has a tendency to sell youngsters for a profit.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Francesco Totti

Former Italian forward Francesco Totti was one of the most revered players during his playing days with AS Roma in the Serie A. Totti is one of the few players along with Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Daniele de Rossi, Ryan Giggs and Steven Gerrard to have spent their entire career with one club. However, in a recent interview, Francesco Totti has warned youngsters against the idea of joining AS Roma at present.

AS Roma honour club legend Francesco Totti with player of the decade title

Francesco Totti asks youngsters to refrain from coming to AS Roma; claims they will be sold soon

Francesco Totti has since been involved in a huge fallout with his boyhood club - AS Roma. The Italian legend has taken that anger a step forward by telling agents to not do business with the club. The Roma legend quit his role as a player director in the summer. In an interview with DAZN, Francesco Totti said, "I would not send him to play at Roma because they would sell him pretty quickly." Francesco Totti made an incredible 786 appearances for Roma throughout his career and scored 307 goals in his 25 years as a first-teamer.

Another AS Roma legend retires from international football

Published:
