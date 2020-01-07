Francesco Totti Asks Youngsters To Refrain From Coming To Roma; Claims They Will Be Sold

Former Italian forward Francesco Totti was one of the most revered players during his playing days with AS Roma in the Serie A. Totti is one of the few players along with Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Daniele de Rossi, Ryan Giggs and Steven Gerrard to have spent their entire career with one club. However, in a recent interview, Francesco Totti has warned youngsters against the idea of joining AS Roma at present.

Also Read | David Beckham flaunts acting skills in awkward Modern Family cameo alongside Courteney Cox

AS Roma honour club legend Francesco Totti with player of the decade title

Also Read | Prince William narrates 60-second mental health film aimed at football fans

Francesco Totti asks youngsters to refrain from coming to AS Roma; claims they will be sold soon

Classic one club men.



#9 Francesco Totti, Roma.



1st match as a 16 year old in March 1993.

Final match as a 40 year old in May 2017! #OneClubMan pic.twitter.com/YASivWUSHv — Culture of Football Classics (@CFclassics) January 7, 2020

Also Read | Zinedine Zidane meets Almeria's owner who recalls the infamous headbutt on Marco Materrazi

Francesco Totti has since been involved in a huge fallout with his boyhood club - AS Roma. The Italian legend has taken that anger a step forward by telling agents to not do business with the club. The Roma legend quit his role as a player director in the summer. In an interview with DAZN, Francesco Totti said, "I would not send him to play at Roma because they would sell him pretty quickly." Francesco Totti made an incredible 786 appearances for Roma throughout his career and scored 307 goals in his 25 years as a first-teamer.

Also Read | Juventus FC splash the cash to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta

Another AS Roma legend retires from international football

Yesterday Daniele de Rossi announced his retirement from football ending an 18 year playing career. I feel old.



It signals the end of football as we know it, the era of De Rossi and Totti is finally over for good. A combined total of 1,401 club appearances.



Grazie, Daniele. pic.twitter.com/dvtRoNfCLH — TREKuartista95 (@trekuartista95) January 7, 2020

Also Read | Robin Van Persie interviews Marcus Rashford; talks shooting drills, Rio Ferdinand and LVG