Frank Lampard Becomes First PL Midfielder To Score 4+ Goals In Single Game On Mar 12, 2008

On March 12, 2008, Frank Lampard showcased why he was one of the greatest goal-scoring English midfielders after smashing four past Derby County. In the process, Lampard became the first player in Premier League history to score four goals in a single match. Twelve years on, the English midfielder has had a stint as manager at Derby County, though he is Chelsea’s current manager.

OTD in 2008: Chelsea's Frank Lampard became the first midfielder in Premier League history to score 4+ goals in a match

Chelsea faced off against Derby County on this day in 2008 at Stamford Bridge. The appointment of Avram Grant saw Frank Lampard return to his best form as the midfielder single-handedly brushed aside bottom side Derby County. On an eventful night, Frank Lampard opened the scoring a penalty just before the half-hour mark. He later scored his second and Chelsea’s third of the night, before scoring two more in the space of six minutes to take his tally to four for the match. Salomon Kalou and Joe Cole also got on the scoresheet for Chelsea and David Jones’ goal was a mere consolation for the Derby County side.

ON THIS DAY: In 2008, Frank Lampard became the first midfielder in Premier League history to score 4+ goals in one game.



Chelsea's 2008 season: Frank Lampard falls short to Manchester United twice

Frank Lampard and Chelsea's 2008 could have been a highly successful season only for Manchester United to thwart it. After Jose Mourinho was sacked mid-season, Avram Grant led the Chelsea side admirably to second place in the Premier League, two points off champions Manchester United. However, the agony was not done yet for Frank Lampard and Chelsea. Sir Alex Ferguson's men again were the only team between Chelsea and silverware after they defeated the Blues on penalties in the 2008 Champions League final.

Frank Lampard career: Chelsea's top scorer and current manager

Frank Lampard enjoyed a distinguished career at Stamford Bridge since joining Chelsea in 2001. The dynamic midfielder spent 13 years at Chelsea and is the club's all-time leading goal scorer with 211 goals in 648 appearances. Lampard's tenure with Chelsea coincided with the club's rise in English and European football as 'The Blues' bagged multiple across Europe and in England.

During his time at Chelsea, Frank Lampard lifted three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and two League Cup titles. Lampard also lifted the Champions League and the Europa League once. Post-retirement, Lampard managed Derby County before being signed as Chelsea boss ahead of the 2019/20 season. Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League and are looking for a place in next season's Champions League.

