Frank Lampard Ecstatic After Debut Victory As Everton Manager; 'a Day I'll Never Forget'

On January 31, Everton appointed former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as their new manager. It came on the back of the sacking of Rafa Benitez because of a poor run of form that left Everton just four points off the relegation zone. On Saturday, Lampard made his managerial debut for the Toffees against Premier League outfit Brentford in the FA Cup and it ended in a 4-1 victory for Lampard's new side.

After the match, the former Chelsea boss was ecstatic with the win and said it was a day he will never forget. He said he cannot help but get caught up in the emotion of the moment. He then added that while he is very proud of the performance in the match, he needs to calm down and work towards replicating the performance in the Premier League.

"I can only thank the fans for their support of me from the moment I walked out and of course at the end, seeing the team perform the way it did," said Lampard in the post-match press conference. "It's a day I'll never forget, it was very special, and I can't help but get caught up in the emotion of that for the moment. We all hear about the Goodison effect and I've felt it on the other side and we wanted to produce that today and the players did. But as much as I was proud of the performance and it gets me excited, I have to calm down now and work towards the league games."

Everton vs Brentford: Lampard's debut match win with the Toffees

Going into the match, there was the hope of Lampard starting life at Everton with a positive result and the former Blues boss delivered with a bang. While he lost centre-back, Ben Godfrey, early on owing to a hamstring injury, in the 31st-minute substitute Yerry Mina headed in a corner from Demaria Gray to give the Toffees the lead. Just three minutes into the second half Richarlison doubled their lead after a wonderful through ball from Allan which the Brazilian forward chipped over the keeper.

Brentford managed to pull one back after Ivan Toney converted a penalty in the 54th minute. But in the 62nd minute, Mason Holgate put Everton back in a two-goal lead. In the 91st minute, Andros Townsend put the game to bed after a good ball from Alex Iwobi and Lampard had a fantastic 4-1 win on his debut.

Image: @Everton/Twitter