Frank Lampard Favourite For Newcastle Job; A Look At His Record For Chelsea And Derby

After Newcastle United's successful £300 million takeover by Saudi Arabia backed consortium, Public Investment Fund (PIF), the club are already looking to replace their current head coach Steve Bruce. Even while the deal was in its initial phase, the rumours of Bruce being on his way out once the deal was confirmed were all over the news. Based on several reports, Bruce will be on his way out within the next 48 hours and another English manager's name is being touted for the role.

Former Chelsea and Derby County manager Frank Lampard is expected to take over as boss of the new era at Newcastle. While he has the experience of leading a Premier League side he also has the toughness of leading a Championship side. According to several reports, the Toons' new director Amanda Staveley believes that Lampard would be a good fit for the club's new ideology. Steve Bruce himself was not sure of his place at Newcastle's boss.

"I'm happy for the club that this has gone through. It's a great night for the fans, I'm delighted for them," Bruce told Sky Sports. "I want to continue (as manager) but I have to be realistic. I'm not stupid and aware of what could happen with new owners."

Frank Lampard Managerial Stats for Chelsea

Appointed In charge till Days in charge Matches W D L PPM July 4, 2019 January 25, 2021 571 days 84 44 15 25 1.75

(PPM: Points per match)

Frank Lampard's appointment as Chelsea's new head coach was followed by a lot of excitement after all he was a club legend. After a poor start to life with Blues, they did well and managed to finish fourth and made the UEFA Champions League. He also took Chelsea to the FA Cup final but they ended up losing to Arsenal. The following season the club managed to get their hands on five new signings in the form of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, and Édouard Mendy. However, after some poor performances, he was sacked on January 25, 2021.

Frank Lampard Managerial Stats for Derby County

Appointed In charge till Days in charge Matches W D L PPM July 1, 2018 July 3, 2019 367 57 26 15 16 1.63

Frank Lampard was Derby's coach for just over a year. The highlight of his time with the Championship side was when they knocked out Manchester United from the EFL Cup on penalties following a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. Lampard managed to guide Derby to the Championship playoffs after they finished sixth in the 2018/29 Championship season. In the semi-finals of the play-offs, Derby managed to flip a 0-1 home loss to win 4-2 away against Leeds United and win the tie 4-3 on aggregate, setting up a match against Aston Villa in the final. Derby ended up losing the play-off final to Aston Villa 2-1.

