'Almost Like Circus': Football World Reacts To Frank Lampard Returning As Chelsea Manager

After sacking Graham Porter from the manager's position, Chelsea owners have reached out to their old guard and former manager Frank Lampard for crisis management. Thus, Chelsea are looking to solve their manager issues as Lampard is set to become the caretaker manager of the Blues. The news of Lampard returning to Stamford Bridge became a topic of discussion among the fraternity and in turn, brought out different reactions from the citizens of the football world.

Chelsea news: Lampard to make his return to Stamford Bridge?

Frank Lampard, who has had a couple of undesirable stints as a manager is set to join Chelsea, yet again. This time not as a full-time manager, but as a protem, who has been trusted to take Chelsea out of the troubled waters during the remainder of the 2022/23 season. Following the 0-0 draw against Liverpool, Chelsea are currently 11th in the EPL league table, and with the UCL quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid hovering, it could be stated a decision from Todd Boehly was incoming.

🚨 Frank Lampard, set to become new Chelsea caretaker manager — there’s an agreement in principle valid until the end of the current season. Here we go. 🔵🤝🏻



Lampard has accepted short-term deal.#CFC will continue process/talks to hire new head coach for long term project. pic.twitter.com/KOWtnmu3d1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 5, 2023

Here's how football world reacted to Frank Lampard returning as Chelsea manager

Gary Linekar was among the individuals to present his reaction on the development. The former broadcaster was evidently shocked at the news. He showcased his thoughts on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

Well, I didn’t see that coming. https://t.co/APeN2A3e1Y — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 5, 2023

According to former Aston Villa and England full-back Stephen Warnock. Lampard's appointment sends out the wrong message. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, he said. "You could sit here and say bringing back a club legend is a masterstroke," he said. "But from my point of view as a player, you look at what he has done at Everton and are not filled with confidence he is the right man to take us forward. "I think it's poor from the club. Chelsea can't stand still and it looks almost like a circus. What's the process? It looks very unprofessional."

"I was at the game last night and I saw him in the crowd and he looked like a guy that hadn't just gone there for a few drinks. He watched it in a very studious way and I thought maybe the owners might like Frank as an option because there's not many other managers. There's a few managers, obviously [Julian] Nagelsmann's had a mention but he looks like he wants some time away." Jamie Redknapp told Sky Sports.