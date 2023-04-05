Frank Lampard On Verge Of Making A Sensational Return To Chelsea As New Manager: Report

Frank Lampard could be on the verge of returning to the dugout at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea could acquire his service for the remaining part of the season. The Blues sacked Graham Potter following a poor string of results and Bruno Saltor has been given the interim charge until a permanent manager comes in. The Blues played out a goalless draw with Liverpool in their last match in the Premier League.

Lampard's earlier stint proved to be a futile one as the former Chelsea midfielder failed to have an impact in West London despite being handed all the possible resources at the club. Lampard also received the sack at Everton and given his Premier League record it would be a bit surprising if Chelsea recall him once again.

Chelsea news: Lampard to return as Chelsea manager?

According to reports, Lampard is ready to offer his service if he is called upon. Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique and former Bayern Munich gaffer Julian Nageslmann are considered to be the favourites for the managerial position as co-owner Todd Boehly will likely take his time in appointing the perfect man for his club.

After Southampton, Chelsea became the second team this season to fire two managers in a single campaign.