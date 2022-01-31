Frank Lampard Returns To Premier League, Will Replace Rafa Benitez As New Everton Manager

Much to the delight of football enthusiasts, Everton on Monday confirmed the appointment of Frank Lampard as the club's new manager after they axed former coach Rafa Benitez two weeks ago.

The Toffees decided to sack the Spanish coach after poor results dropped the club to sixteenth place with just 19 points i.e, four points clear off the relegation places.

"Everton Football Club can confirm the appointment of Frank Lampard as the Club’s new manager. The former England midfielder has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract - until June 2024 - and will take charge of the First Team for the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brentford at Goodison Park on Saturday 5 February. The appointment of Lampard comes after a robust recruitment process with several candidates being interviewed by the Club’s majority shareholder and Board of Directors. Lampard started management with Derby County in 2018, leading the Rams to the final of that season’s Championship play-offs. He was appointed head coach at former club Chelsea the following year and, helping develop many of the club’s young talents, guided the Londoners to fourth place in the Premier League and the FA Cup final in his first season in charge. The new Everton manager will be supported by a vastly experienced and talented backroom team made up of Joe Edwards as his Assistant Manager, Paul Clement as First Team Coach and Chris Jones as First Team Coach and Head of Performance."

Frank Lampard honoured to receive Everton managerial job

Everton's statement following the appointment of Frank Lampard as the coach also included the Chelsea legend's reaction to accepting the job offer. The 43-year old said, "It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club. I’m very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, Chairman and the Board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together."

Lampard added, "You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. That will be hugely important. As a team – the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table – we certainly need that. It’s a two-way thing. I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline."