Frank Lampard Ropes In Chelsea Legend Ashley Cole In Everton Coaching Team

As Frank Lampard assumes charge of Everton, the English manager is attempting to form his own coaching unit by recruiting Chelsea legend Ashley Cole on Thursday. The 43-year old also made two deadline day signings by signing England midfielder Dele Alli and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek.

These new signings are expected to help the Toffees recover from their terrible form as they have won just one of their previous 14 Premier League games. As a result, they are currently in 16th place in the standings with just 19 points after 20 league games, four points clear of the relegation places.

Everton release statement to announce Ashley Cole's appointment

"Everton can confirm the appointment of Ashley Cole as First-Team Coach." the club statement read.

The former England defender joins from Chelsea’s academy and further strengthens boss Frank Lampard’s talented backroom team of assistant managers Joe Edwards and Duncan Ferguson, First-Team Coach Paul Clement, First Team Coach and Head of Performance Chris Jones and Goalkeeping Coach Alan Kelly.

Cole became a coach at Derby County after finishing his glittering playing career at the Rams, before following former Chelsea and England teammate Lampard to Stamford Bridge where he became an Academy Coach in October 2019.

In 2021, he took part in the launch of England Football Learning’s International Player to Coach (IP2C) programme, which works with former and current international players as they transition into coaching and management.

Last summer, Cole became England Under-21s assistant manager under Head Coach and former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley."

Frank Lampard is delighted to recruit Ashley Cole

While speaking about the appointment of Chelsea legend Ashley Cole as a first-team coach, Frank Lampard explained how delighted he was and stated the experience the 41-year old will bring to the team. "I'm delighted to add Ashley to my backroom team. Everyone knows about his superb playing career and what he has achieved in the game. He is now a well-respected coach which has been recognised by his work with England Under-21s. He'll bring a wealth of enthusiasm, game-play experience and is a very good young coach who adds strength to our coaching staff."

