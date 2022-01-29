Frank Lampard Set To Take Over As Everton Boss After Rooney Declines Offer

Everton have reportedly approached former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard to take over the top job at the club. Everton have suffered heavily this season and Lampard has been approached to amend the wrongs. Lampard is one of three candidates the Toffees have shortlisted for the managerial position, according to several reports that have emerged in the past 24 hours. Wayne Rooney, a former England player, was also offered the job at Everton, but he reportedly declined because he was not ready to leave his current role as manager of Derby County.

However, if reports are to be believed, Lampard is the favourite to become the new Everton manager. Reports have emerged suggesting that Lampard wants Chelsea coach Anthony Barry to join him at Everton if he lands the manager's job. The other two shortlisted candidates are Everton's caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson and former Porto and Olympiacos coach Vítor Pereira.

Lampard has been connected to every managerial position that has come up in the same span since he was fired by Chelsea after a dismal season in 2021. Bournemouth, Norwich City, and Newcastle United were all said to be interested in Lampard for the top job.

Lampard's career stats

Frank Lampard began his club career with West Ham United, where he lasted until 2001, playing 148 games and scoring 24 goals. In 2001, he joined Chelsea and stayed with the club until 2014. The famous Chelsea midfielder made 429 appearances for the club, scoring 147 goals and becoming the club's all-time leading scorer.

Lampard won four FA Cups, one UEFA Champions League (2011-12), and the Europa League during his time at Chelsea as a player. The midfielder was awarded Chelsea Player of the Year three times, as well as the 2008 UEFA Midfielder of the Year and the 2005 FIFA Player of the Year Silver Cup winner. Following the end of his playing career in 2018, Lampard joined Derby County as a coach. He then joined Chelsea as their head coach a year later, helping them reach the FA Cup final.

(Image: AP)

