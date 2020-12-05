Frank Lampard Wants To Prolong His Stay At Chelsea Beyond His Current Contract

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has expressed his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond his current contract. The Blues boss still has 18 months left on his current contract and has spent 220 million pounds on summer signings to build the side for the future.

Lampard was appointed as Chelsea's manager on a three-year deal back in July 2019 i.e. just a month before the 2019/20 season got underway. The former English footballer had succeeded Maurizio Sarri after the latter had joined the Italian football club Juventus just a season in charge in west London.

'Long-term plan': Frank Lampard

"In terms of my contract, time seems to have flown by and I've got 18 months left. I felt it when I came to the club, I knew there were a lot of circumstances at the beginning that were going to make last year transitional and maybe slightly difficult," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying. "I felt like I took the job in a different position to most recent Chelsea managers. I think people sympathise with that as well. Now, I feel like I would love to be part of the long-term plan here.

Chelsea in EPL 2020/21 & UCL

The Blues have had an excellent run in the ongoing edition of the Premier League as they currently occupy the third spot with five wins from 10 matches and 19 points in their tally. They will next be seen in action against Leeds United at their home ground in Stamford Bridge on Sunday. In fact, the London-based franchise had a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions, having won their Champions League group with a game to spare.

Coming back to the UEFA Champions League, Cesar Azpilicueta-led side will be locking horns with Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday i.e. December 9. The north London club occupies the pole position in Group E after having won four of their five matches with 13 points in their tally.

(With ANI Inputs)

