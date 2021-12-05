Last Updated:

Fred Scores Stunner To Help Manchester United Win In Ralf Rangnick's First Game In Charge

Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge of Manchester United went according to plan as Fred's stunning goal helped the club win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Fred's goal for Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge of Manchester United went according to plan as Fred's stunning goal helped the club secure all three points against Crystal Palace on Sunday. As a result of the victory, the Red Devils climbed up to sixth place in the Premier League standings with 24 points, just three points off West Ham, who currently occupy the fourth spot.

Fred scores blinder to help Manchester United beat Crystal Palace

Just as it seemed Manchester United may leave Old Trafford empty-handed, Fred stepped up and whipped a shot the first time into the top corner past Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. After some decent passing, Mason Greenwood found the Brazilian midfielder outside the box, who made no mistake with the finish.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Fans react as Fred scores

Bruno Fernandes reacts to Fred's goal and reflects on performance

While speaking in his post-match interview, Bruno Fernandes said, "Fred has these moments, one shot per year. Everyone is happy for him because he's such a nice guy. He works a lot, and people don't talk about him. He deserves the praise."

The Portuguese playmaker then reflected on Manchester United's performance as he said, "I think it depends on the game, sometimes you have to press more, sometimes less. But everyone knows the manager wants more pressing from us. The first 25 minutes was unbelievable, with a great tempo. We could have scored so many in the first half — we have to follow our new manager's instructions. Now we go again to the Champions League."

The Red Devils will next take on Young Boys in the UCL on Wednesday night, with the match scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on December 9.

